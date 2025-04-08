ROI Training Wins 2025 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award

ROI Training announces that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award.

ROI Training is being recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their digital transformation through training.

This achievement marks the sixth time ROI Training has been recognized as Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Training (2025, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA.

Having trained over 600,000 people on Google Cloud technologies across six continents and in over 40 countries, ROI Training's impressive team of subject matter expert trainers has been instrumental in driving transformation with the world's leading businesses and agencies. The hands-on intensive nature of the Google Cloud curriculum, paired with ROI's ability to deliver use case-driven instructor-led training, provides the perfect environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions.

"We are honored to receive our 10th Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "With the growing need for enterprises and public sector customers to train and upskill people in cloud, data, and AI, there has never been a more exciting time in our industry and our partnership with Google Cloud. I am proud of my team for the incredible effort they put in daily to help customers succeed. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing us!"

Today, ROI Training offers among the deepest cloud curriculum in the market, covering Generative AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Security, Machine Learning, and Cloud for Business Leaders. ROI's global trainer team brings deep expertise in delivering vertical and use case-driven training solutions, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Public Sector.

ROI Training has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for training in the areas of Generative AI, Data Analytics, Infrastructure, and Security. ROI's team of esteemed trainers have collectively earned 290+ Professional Cloud Certifications.

In 2024, ROI partnered with Google Cloud to deliver three launchpad training programs., enabling more people to incorporate cloud and AI in their daily work.. In total, these events trained 10,200+ learners, and helped attendees achieve 2,000+ Cloud Digital Leader certifications!

ROI Training has always believed we must give back to those who have sacrificed so much for us, our veterans. With this in mind, "Launchpad for Veterans" was created and delivered in November 2024 in partnership with Google Cloud. In its inaugural delivery, we trained 4,000+ learners, and helped over 200+ veterans earn their Google Cloud Digital Leader certification.

"We are proud to recognize ROI Training as our Global Training Partner of the Year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "Their comprehensive training initiatives, focused on impactful learning experiences and innovative programs, enable them to drive significant skill development and customer satisfaction."

