National Institute of Flamenco: Experience the Magic of Flamenco

Festival Flamenco Alburquerque returns for its 38th year with unforgettable performances and exclusive workshops.

The National Institute of Flamenco (NIF) is thrilled to announce the 38th year of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque, the oldest and largest flamenco festival outside of Spain. This year's festival is bigger and bolder than ever, cementing its place as the premier flamenco event in the United States. Taking place from June 20-28, 2025, the nine-day celebration will showcase world-class performances, immersive workshops, and exciting collaborations, offering an unparalleled flamenco experience in the heart of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

FFABQ38 Festival Poster



Festival Flamenco Alburquerque 38 will feature 19 performances - most of them U.S. premieres - at iconic venues such as the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Rodey Theater UNM, UNM Chapel, and Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque. The festival will also offer over 40 workshops with flamenco masters at University of New Mexico, providing participants of all levels with the opportunity to explore the rich traditions of flamenco dance, music, and culture.

We're excited to present performances by internationally acclaimed artists, including Premios Nacionales de Danza recipients - Spain's highest honor in dance. We've also added new elements, such as free transportation and collaborations with local businesses, to make this year's festival experience even more unforgettable.

In addition to the spectacular performances, the festival will feature exclusive artist meet and - greets, press conferences, and a mini flamenco film festival at The Guild Cinema on June 21.

For young flamenco enthusiasts, the 26th Annual Flamenco Kids Camp and 6th Annual Festival Juvenil will offer enriching opportunities. The Flamenco Kids Camp, designed for children ages 5-12, provides an engaging introduction to the world of flamenco. The Festival Juvenil is the leading national flamenco camp for experienced dancers ages 10-15, where participants will take special classes taught by invited guest artists.

"Art has the power to bring us closer to one another and to the world. Flamenco, with its depth, does just that - transcending borders and uniting us through its powerful expression," said Marisol Encinias, Executive Director of the Festival.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.ffabq.org. Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of flamenco - mark your calendars and reserve your tickets today!

SOURCE: National Institute of Flamenco

