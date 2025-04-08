TechPrecision Corporation Reports FY 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Ranor records another profitable quarter, customer confidence remains high
WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), a custom manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabrication components and precision, large-scale machined metal structural components, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The components that we manufacture are customer designed and we sell to customers in two main industry sections: defense and precision industrial markets.
"Third quarter consolidated revenue was $7.6 million, a decrease of less than 1% when compared to the fiscal 2024 third quarter. Our fiscal third quarter is seasonally characterized with higher under-absorbed overhead. Our Ranor segment experienced a favorable project mix enabling us to sustain operating profitability. In contrast, our Stadco segment is continuing to work through remaining legacy pricing problems on core business, with an unfavorable project mix for the quarter coupled with under-absorbed overhead." stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "Customer confidence remains high as our backlog was $45.5 million on December 31, 2024. We expect to deliver our backlog over the course of the next one to three fiscal years with gross margin expansion."
The following summary compares the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 to the same prior year period:
Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue was $7.6 million, a decrease of less than 1% when compared to revenue of $7.7 million a year ago.
Cost of revenue was $6.6 million, or 2% higher, due primarily to higher production costs at Stadco.
Gross profit was $1.0 million, or 15% lower due primarily to higher production costs at Stadco.
SG&A totaled $1.7 million or 22% lower due primarily to the absence of due diligence costs for acquisitions.
Operating loss was $0.7 million compared with a loss of $1.0 million in the same period a year ago.
Interest expense increased by $26,000 due primarily to an increase in borrowing under the revolver loan.
Net loss was $0.8 million, as the Company maintained a full valuation on its deferred tax assets.
Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2025 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue was $24.6 million, or 7% higher on a favorable project mix at both Ranor and Stadco.
Cost of revenue was $22.3 million, or 11% higher, due primarily to higher production costs at Stadco.
Gross profit was $2.2 million, or 22% lower, primarily the result of higher Stadco production issues.
SG&A was $4.8 million or a 6% decrease, due primarily to the absence of due diligence costs for acquisitions.
Operating loss was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million due to higher losses at Stadco.
Interest expense increased by 9% due to higher borrowing under the revolver loan.
Net loss was $2.9 million, as the Company maintained a full valuation on its deferred tax assets.
Financial Position
On September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $165,000 in cash and cash equivalents, a $27,000 increase since March 31, 2024. Working capital was negative $1.8 million on December 31, 2024 and debt totaled $7.4 million. Working capital was negative $2.9 million and total debt was $7.6 million on March 31, 2024.
About TechPrecision Corporation
TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, The manufacturing operations of our Ranor subsidiary are situated on approximately 65 acres in North Central Massachusetts. Leveraging our 145,000 square foot facilities, Ranor provides a full range of custom solutions to transform material into precision finished welded components and precision finished machined components up to 100 tons: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision heavy fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include cutting, press and roll forming, welding, heat treating, assembly, blasting and painting), heavy high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including portable CMM, NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging.
All manufacturing at Ranor is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Ranor is an ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder. Ranor is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Ranor is registered and compliant with ITAR.
The manufacturing operations of our Stadco subsidiary are situated in an industrial self-contained multi-building complex comprised of approximately 183,000 square feet under roof in Los Angeles, California. Stadco manufactures large mission-critical components on several high-profile military aircraft, military helicopter, and military space programs. Stadco has been a critical supplier to a blue-chip customer base that includes some of the largest OEMs and prime contractors in the defense and aerospace industries. Stadco also manufactures tooling, molds, fixtures, jigs and dies used in the production of defense-centric aircraft components.
Our Stadco subsidiary, similar to Ranor, provides a full range of custom solutions: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include waterjet cutting, press forming, welding, and assembly) and high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including both fixed and portable CMM NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging. In addition, Stadco features a large electron beam welding cell, and two NonDestructive Testing work cells, a unique mission-critical technology set.
All manufacturing at Stadco is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Stadco is an AS 9100 D and ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder and a NADCAP NonDestructive Testing certificate holder. Stadco is a US defense-centric company with over 60% of its revenue in the defense sector. Stadco is registered and compliant with ITAR.
To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
165
$
138
Accounts receivable, net
1,970
2,371
Contract assets
8,417
8,527
Raw materials
1,871
1,827
Work-in-process
1,329
1,423
Other current assets
375
564
Total current assets
14,127
14,850
Property, plant and equipment, net
13,463
14,798
Right of use asset, net
4,449
4,977
Other noncurrent assets
121
122
Total assets
$
32,160
$
34,747
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,833
$
1,408
Accrued expenses
3,344
4,263
Contract liabilities
2,667
3,788
Current portion of long-term lease liability
761
736
Current portion of long-term debt, net
7,278
7,559
Total current liabilities
15,883
17,754
Long-term equipment financing
19
---
Long-term lease liability
3,834
4,408
Other noncurrent liability
4,323
4,782
Total liabilities
24,059
26,944
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2024 - 9,662,525 and 9,607,525, respectively; Shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2024 - 8,777,432.
1
1
Additional paid in capital
18,359
15,201
Accumulated deficit
(10,259
)
(7,399
)
Total stockholders' equity
8,101
7,803
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
32,160
$
34,747
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
7,622
$
7,650
$
24,554
$
22,991
Cost of revenue
6,631
6,489
22,310
20,101
Gross profit
991
1,161
2,244
2,890
Selling, general and administrative
1,687
2,157
4,769
5,063
Loss from operations
(696
)
(996
)
(2,525
)
(2,173
)
Other income
44
---
57
41
Interest expense
(147
)
(110
)
(392
)
(353
)
Total other income (expense)
(103
)
(110
)
(335
)
(312
)
Loss before income taxes
(799
)
(1,106
)
(2,860
)
(2,485
)
Income tax benefit
---
(241
)
---
(564
)
Net loss
$
(799
)
$
(865
)
$
(2,860
)
$
(1,921
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.22
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
9,607,785
8,759,171
9,389,346
8,698,034
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
REVENUE, COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Changes
Percent of
Percent of
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Ranor
$
4,310
57
%
$
4,296
56
%
$
14
---
%
Stadco
3,312
43
%
3,370
44
%
(58
)
(2
)%
Intersegment elimination
---
---
%
(16
)
---
%
16
100
%
Consolidated Revenue
$
7,622
100
%
$
7,650
100
%
$
(28
)
---
%
Cost of revenue
Ranor
$
2,798
37
%
$
2,919
38
%
$
(121
)
(4
)%
Stadco
3,833
50
%
3,586
47
%
247
7
%
Intersegment elimination
---
---
%
(16
)
---
%
16
100
%
Consolidated Cost of revenue
$
6,631
87
%
$
6,489
85
%
$
142
2
%
Gross profit (loss)
Ranor
$
1,512
20
%
$
1,377
18
%
$
135
10
%
Stadco
(521
)
(7
)%
(216
)
(3
)%
(305
)
(141
)%
Consolidated Gross profit
$
991
13
%
$
1,161
15
%
$
(170
)
(15
)%
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Changes
Percent of
Percent of
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Ranor
$
13,482
55
%
$
13,291
58
%
$
191
1
%
Stadco
11,139
45
%
9,943
43
%
1,196
12
%
Intersegment elimination
(67
)
---
%
(243
)
(1
)%
176
72
%
Consolidated Revenue
$
24,554
100
%
$
22,991
100
%
$
1,562
7
%
Cost of revenue
Ranor
$
9,215
38
%
$
9,382
40
%
$
(167
)
(2
)%
Stadco
13,161
54
%
10,962
48
%
2,199
20
%
Intersegment elimination
(67
)
---
%
(243
)
(1
)%
176
72
%
Consolidated Cost of revenue
$
22,309
92
%
$
20,101
87
%
$
2,208
11
%
Gross profit (loss)
Ranor
$
4,266
17
%
$
3,703
16
%
$
563
15
%
Stadco
(2,022
)
(8
)%
(813
)
(3
)%
(1,209
)
(149
)%
Consolidated Gross profit
$
2,244
9
%
$
2,890
13
%
$
(646
)
(22
)%
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(2,860
)
$
(1,921
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,093
1,759
Amortization of debt issue costs
67
55
Change in fair value of stock acquisition termination fee
419
-
Stock-based compensation
40
196
Change in contract loss provision
186
155
Deferred income taxes
---
(563
)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
1
(40
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
401
144
Contract assets
110
576
Work-in-process and raw materials
50
(1,228
)
Other current assets
189
(305
)
Accounts payable
425
(497
)
Accrued expenses
(536
)
(527
)
Contract liabilities
(1,121
)
1,702
Other noncurrent liabilities
(459
)
1,674
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(995
)
1,180
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from insurance claim on fixed assets
---
62
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(2,796
)
(2,782
)
Reimbursements for purchases of property, plant and equipment
2,566
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(230
)
(2,720
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from private placement
1,801
---
Private placement fees
(213
)
---
Debt issue costs
(58
)
(40
)
Proceeds from equipment financing
65
---
Revolver loan borrowings
10,526
10,160
Revolver loan payments
(10,381
)
(8,260
)
Payments of principal for leases
(7
)
(15
)
Repayments of long-term debt
(481
)
(448
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,252
1,397
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
27
(143
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
138
534
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
165
$
391
EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Three Months ended December 31,
Nine Months ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net loss
$
(799
)
$
(865
)
$
66
$
(2,860
)
$
(1,921
)
$
(939
)
Income tax benefit
---
(240
)
240
---
(563
)
563
Interest expense (1)
147
110
37
392
353
39
Depreciation and amortization
703
631
72
2,093
1,759
334
EBITDA
$
51
$
(364
)
$
415
$
(375
)
$
(372
)
$
(3
)
(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.
