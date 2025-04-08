HireQuest Inc: HireQuest Announces Executive Transition

Steve Crane to Retire as CFO May 31

David Hartley to Succeed Crane as CFO

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that Steve Crane will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 31, 2025. David Hartley, currently the Company's Vice President of Operational Finance and Corporate Development, will succeed Crane as CFO. In the coming weeks, Crane will support the transition to his successor and contribute to certain strategic initiatives and special projects.

Rick Hermanns, HireQuest President and CEO, said, "We are grateful to Steve for his contributions to the Company. His deep experience and leadership brought meaningful development to the accounting and finance department and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

"David's business and financial acumen is extremely impressive," continued Hermanns. "His leadership within the Finance department, thorough understanding of our strategic initiatives, and role as main architect of the more than fifteen acquisitions we have completed over the past several years give him the experience and knowledge needed to create value for our shareholders and continue our growth trajectory. We are proud to welcome him as CFO.

"Continuity is important, and this planned transition follows multiple years of preparation. We believe our leadership team is the right group to lead us into the future. Steve's efforts in the next several weeks, along with the support of Cory Smith, our Chief Accounting Officer who has been with us since 2016, will ensure a smooth transition."

David Hartley joined HireQuest in 2020 to head the Company's acquisition team and execute its growth strategy. He was subsequently appointed to oversee the Operational Finance department within the greater Finance team. His deep understanding of HireQuest's business, strong track record of operational and financial leadership, and background in investment banking make him well-suited to serve as CFO.

David Hartley said, "I am excited for my new CFO role and the opportunity to execute our growth strategy and other strategic initiatives as we continue to focus on shareholder value."

Steve Crane added, "It has been my pleasure to have been HireQuest's CFO alongside an excellent team. I am proud to leave the Company in a strong financial position and believe the time is right for me to retire. I have worked closely with David in the past few years and believe firmly in his abilities. I look forward to assisting in this transition."

About HireQuest

HireQuest is a franchisor of staffing solutions with a presence across the U.S. and international markets. Through its primary divisions-HireQuest Direct, HireQuest Health, MRINetwork, Snelling, and TradeCorp - the company provides temporary, direct-hire, and contract staffing solutions across industries, including construction, light industrial, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, and engineering. From on-demand staffing to executive search, HireQuest's divisions operate as one team for our customers -delivering workforce solutions that drive growth and change lives. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com

