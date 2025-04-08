High Rise Financial Announces the Winner of the 2024 Financial Education PSA Scholarship

Xander Hepburn secures $1,500 to dedicate toward his Economics & Accounting degree at UC Santa Barbara.

After assessing the scholarship applicant pool from 2024, High Rise Financial and its scholarship selection committee are proud to award the 2024 Financial Education PSA Scholarship to Alexander Duncan Hepburn IV. Hepburn, who prefers to go by Xander, has received $1,500 to dedicate toward his Economics & Accounting degree through the University of California Santa Barbara.

Hepburn came at the scholarship prompt from two angles. He first wanted to encourage his peers to ignore the siren song of instant gratification and instead save their money for a rainy day. He refers to financial discipline as a learned skill and emphasizes that his peers should do more than create budgets-they should also stick to them.

Hepburn also emphasizes that his peers' savings shouldn't languish in their checking accounts. He highlights the value of compound interest and encourages his peers to put what they might spend on a nice night out into a high-yield savings account or S&P 500.

Hepburn's advice is presented alongside concrete analyses of studies like 1972's "Cognitive and attentional mechanisms in delay of gratification," as well as quotes from Brian Tracy and Charlie Munger. It was this dedication to fact-checking, along with Hepburn's to-the-point presentation, that made him stand out from the crowd.

High Rise Financial is thrilled to offer Hepburn $1,500 to dedicate toward his continuing studies at the University of California Santa Barbara. There, Hepburn hopes to complete his degree before beginning a career in public accounting. He's already creating financial projections for two startups, one of which has secured $125K.

After some time in the professional world, Hepburn hopes to pursue his M.B.A., after which he plans to transition into Venture Capital.

High Rise Financial wishes Hepburn the best of luck with his future endeavors and is proud to support him as he continues to pursue his academic ambitions.

The team invites students who want to create their own PSAs to visit the High Rise Financial website to learn more about the 2025 Financial Education PSA Scholarship's terms and conditions.

About High Rise Financial

High Rise Financial wants to make it as easy as possible for accident and injury victims to handle the financial fallout of a serious accident. The team provides those victims with the financial support they need to pay their bills and overcome accident-related losses while their lawsuits are still in court.

The efforts of the High Rise Financial team restore plaintiffs' sense of control and make it easier for victims to retake control of their lives. Each settlement loan the team offers comes risk-free and will not impact a plaintiff's credit score-and plaintiffs who don't win their cases don't owe High Rise Financial a dime.

Anyone interested in securing a pre-settlement loan in the wake of a serious accident can reach out to High Rise Financial's team today to discuss how to secure the loss-based financial support they need to recover.

