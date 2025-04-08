Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Winnie Sanjoto, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Division, Ontario Securities Commission, and her team joined Chris Birkett, President, TSX Listings, to close the market to celebrate the Ontario Securities Commission's oversight of the capital markets.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p3INYhpHio

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the capital markets in Ontario. Its mandate is to protect investors from unfair, improper, or fraudulent practices, foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, build confidence in the capital markets, foster capital formation, and contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.

The OSC operates under the authority of the Securities Act (Ontario) and works to ensure that Ontario's capital markets remain inviting, thriving, and secure.

The OSC is also a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), working alongside other provincial and territorial securities regulators to harmonize securities regulation across Canada.

