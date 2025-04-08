Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced the opening of its second innovative Plane Healthy Wellness Center Pharmacy, located at the company's east headquarters in Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita-based wellness center provides more than 9,500 employees and their dependents the choice to access affordable, convenient, comprehensive and quality health care services, helping to manage healthcare costs and giving them a resource to improve their overall wellbeing.

The Plane Healthy Wellness Center Pharmacy is a private clinic focused on the needs of Textron Aviation employees and their dependents, leading to a personalized experience and shorter wait times. The wellness center is owned by Textron Aviation and operated and staffed by Premise Health, a leading provider of employer-direct healthcare services in the nation.

Textron Aviation opened this facility following the success of its first location at its west Wichita campus, which opened in 2022. Last year, the west Wichita wellness center served employees and their families with more than 19,000 visits, filling over 32,000 prescriptions and achieving a world-class Net Promoter Score of 90 significantly surpassing the healthcare industry average of 58.

"At Textron Aviation, we embody our value of 'Be Human' putting people at the forefront of everything we do," said Maggie Topping, senior vice president, Human Resources Communications, Textron Aviation. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally. By opening our second wellness center, we are making a significant investment in our people, ensuring they have easy access to convenient and affordable care."

Onsite services include primary care, urgent care, pharmacy with drive-through access, physical therapy, radiology, mental health services, wellness coaching and condition management. For added convenience, virtual appointments are also available during regular business hours at the same cost as in-person visits.

