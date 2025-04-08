DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: TIBSOVO's Continued Success Solidifies Its Position as a Leader in IDH1 Mutant Space | DelveInsight

With its ability to specifically inhibit the mutant IDH1 enzyme, TIBSOVO addresses an unmet need in personalized cancer treatment, offering new hope for patients with limited options. As clinical evidence continues to support its efficacy and safety, TIBSOVO is positioned for strong growth in the oncology market, especially with expanding indications and global market penetration.

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " TIBSOVO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around TIBSOVO, the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of TIBSOVO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Servier's TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) Overview

TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) is a small molecule developed by Servier, acts as an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor. It is indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation, which is identified through an FDA-approved test.

Currently, TIBSOVO is approved for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), relapsed or refractory AML, relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma.

According to Servier's pipeline, TIBSOVO is also being actively investigated for a range of additional indications, with key areas of exploration including solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Drug Name TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) Approved Year 2018 (R/RAML); 2019 (AML); 2021 (Cholangiocarcinoma); 2023 (R/R MDS) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Servier Primary Indication US: R/R AML, AML, Cholangiocarcinoma, R/R MDS EU: AML, Cholangiocarcinoma Mechanism of action IDH1 inhibitor Route of administration Oral

The oncology market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advances in cancer research, the development of targeted therapies, and the increasing global prevalence of cancer. As the second-leading cause of death worldwide, cancer continues to pose a major public health challenge, creating a substantial demand for innovative treatments. The market is marked by a shift toward personalized medicine, where therapies are tailored to an individual's genetic profile, allowing for more effective and less toxic treatments. Immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and oncolytic virus therapies, are at the forefront of these advancements, offering new hope to patients with previously untreatable cancers.

Moreover, the oncology market is expanding due to the growing adoption of precision oncology and molecular diagnostics, which enable earlier and more accurate detection of cancer. This has led to increased investments in research and development, especially in areas like liquid biopsies, companion diagnostics, and next-generation sequencing. The demand for more effective and accessible cancer treatments is fueling innovation in both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, with numerous new drugs and therapies entering clinical trials and moving toward commercialization. As a result, the oncology market is poised to continue growing, with significant opportunities for breakthrough therapies in immuno-oncology, targeted treatments, and gene therapies.

DelveInsight has expertise in the oncology market with an experienced team handling the oncology domain proficiently. DelveInsight has released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Emerging Competitors of TIBSOVO

TIBSOVO faces significant competition in the newly diagnosed AML market from several alternative treatments. Oral therapies like VENCLEXTA (venetoclax), which inhibits BCL-2, and DAURISMO (glasdegib), which targets the hedgehog pathway, present strong contenders. Additionally, emerging therapies such as Lisaftoclax (Ascentage Pharma), another BCL-2 inhibitor, and gilteritinib (Astellas), a kinase inhibitor, are expected to further challenge TIBSOVO in the newly diagnosed AML space.

In the R/R AML market, TIBSOVO competes with several therapies, including XOSPATA (gilteritinib), IDHIFA (enasidenib), and others. Emerging therapies such as Ziftomenib (Kura Oncology) and RVU-120 (Ryvu Therapeutics) are also expected to compete with TIBSOVO upon their approval. Ziftomenib, a small molecule developed by Kura Oncology, is currently in Phase I/II trials.

In the relapsed/refractory (R/R) MDS market, TIBSOVO faces competition from therapies such as RYTELO (Imetelstat), an IV injection that inhibits oligonucleotide telomerase, and REBLOZYL (Luspatercept), a subcutaneous injection, among other treatment options.

In the metastatic cholangiocarcinoma market, TIBSOVO faces relatively less competition, as there are few approved therapies. One such competitor is PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a kinase inhibitor that was approved in the US in 2020 and in Europe in 2021. Whereas, Tyra Biosciences' TYRA-200, an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, is in phase I stage of development that might be a threat to TIBSOVO one approved.

Key Developmental Activities of TIBSOVO

In October 2023, Servier announced that the FDA has approved TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of IDH1-mutated R/R MDS.

announced that the FDA has approved TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of IDH1-mutated R/R MDS. In May 2023, Servier announced that the European Commission has approved TIBSOVO as a targeted therapy in two indications: in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed AML with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 R132 mutation who are not eligible to receive standard induction chemotherapy; as well as in monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 R132 mutation who were previously treated by at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

announced that the European Commission has approved TIBSOVO as a targeted therapy in two indications: in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed AML with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 R132 mutation who are not eligible to receive standard induction chemotherapy; as well as in monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 R132 mutation who were previously treated by at least one prior line of systemic therapy. In May 2022, Servier announced FDA approval of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with azacitidine for patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

announced FDA approval of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with azacitidine for patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. In August 2021, Servier announced FDA approval for TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. TIBSOVO is the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

announced FDA approval for TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. TIBSOVO is the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. In May 2019, Agios announced FDA approval of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) as monotherapy for newly diagnosed adult patients with IDH1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia not eligible for intensive chemotherapy.

announced FDA approval of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) as monotherapy for newly diagnosed adult patients with IDH1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. In July 2018, the FDA approved TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with an idh1 mutation.

the FDA approved TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with an idh1 mutation. In February 2018, the FDA accepted a new drug application and granted priority review for ivosidenib in relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH1 mutation.

the FDA accepted a new drug application and granted priority review for ivosidenib in relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH1 mutation. In December 2017, Agios submitted an NDA to the FDA for ivosidenib for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory aml and an IDH1 mutation.

TIBSOVO Patent Details

TIBSOVO is a drug owned by Servier Pharmaceuticals. Currently, it is protected by 10 Orange book-listed patents filed from 2018 to 2023, out of which none have expired yet. It is also protected by ODE exclusivity for various indications.

TIBSOVO Market Dynamics

In recent years, the therapeutic landscape has undergone significant changes, with promising approaches including immunotherapy, chemotherapy combined with targeted treatments, and the regulation of immune checkpoint-mediated signaling pathways. One such treatment, Ivosidenib, works by inducing the bone marrow to develop normal blood cells, helping to reduce the frequency of blood transfusions.

Investment in the research and development of drugs has surged, contributing to a rich pipeline and forecasting promising opportunities in the treatment markets for AML and cholangiocarcinomas. Therapies like TIBSOVO have the potential to capture market attention due to their efficacy and innovation.

As healthcare spending continues to rise globally, the pharmaceutical market is expected to expand, providing greater opportunities for market penetration by manufacturers and facilitating the development and distribution of new treatments.

Despite progress in cancer treatment, significant gaps remain in understanding the full process that governs carcinogenesis and resistance to treatments, particularly in cancers like acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This highlights the need for more advanced research to address these challenges. Additionally, the limited biomarker testing for patients with the IDH1 mutation restricts the targeted patient pool, posing a challenge for therapies like TIBSOVO to achieve their expected market share.

The increasing competition from emerging therapies, such as KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), and the combination of Azacitidine + Venetoclax, further intensifies the pressure on TIBSOVO. Moreover, the difficulty in obtaining sufficient patient pools and diagnostic samples during disease recurrence presents significant hurdles to the effective development of translational research, potentially slowing progress in optimizing treatments.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 TIBSOVO: Servier 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of TIBSOVO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of TIBSOVO

