RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Celebrates 18 Years in Business with a Special Giveaway

To celebrate 18 years of business, one lucky winner will win free RuffleButts for a year.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts, the premium children's apparel brand known for its playful and quality designs is celebrating a major milestone - 18 years of bringing smiles to families everywhere. In honor of this exciting anniversary, RuffleButts is saying thank you to its incredible customers with an exclusive giveaway!

One lucky winner will receive $1200 in credit to shop at rufflebutts.com and will be distributed in credits of $100 once a month, starting April 16th, 2025 and ending March 2026. The credits will be distributed to the winner's rufflebutts.com account. If the winner does not have an account, an account must be created . Credits are to be used within 6 months of receiving.

To enter this giveaway, individuals must:

Join RuffleButts VIP Facebook Group

Leave a comment on the giveaway post inside of the VIP Facebook Group

Both must be completed by April 14th at midnight

The winner will be randomly selected and will be contacted directly by RuffleButts + RuggedButts official Facebook account .

Customers can also enjoy savings on UPF 50+ swimwear , family matching styles , and SoftSnooze pajamas for a limited time during RuffleButts birthday celebration.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

