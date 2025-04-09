Survey Finds 1 in 2 Women Unaware That Warning Signs May Differ from Men's

A recent survey conducted by Croí, the Heart Stroke Charity in Ireland, and Global Heart Hub (GHH) has revealed alarming gaps in awareness of heart attack symptoms among women in Ireland.1

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death of women in Ireland, with 1 in 4 women dying from cardiovascular disease.2 Yet this survey has revealed that women across the country may be less informed about the risks and symptoms compared to men.1

While many women believed they would recognise the signs of a heart attack, only 3% were able to name all relevant symptoms. And less than 1% could accurately name the symptoms without naming any wrong ones. Additionally, only 1 in 2 were aware that the critical warning signs in women may differ from those in men. The survey was conducted in March 2025 and included 502 women aged over 18 across Ireland.1

To improve awareness, Croí and GHH have partnered to launch the "Her Final Search" campaign, which aims to educate about the unique symptoms of heart attack in women. Through a series of videos distributed across social media depicting final online symptom searches of women who died of CVD/heart attack, this initiative educates the public on the specific symptoms that women may experience differently from men, such as jaw, neck and back pain, to help more people know when to seek help.3

The campaign builds upon the poignant story of Lynn Witham, a 60-year-old woman from the UK, who was found dead next to a tablet where she had been trying to Google signs of a heart attack.

Lynn is more than just a statistic; she was a much-loved sister and auntie, who spent lots of time with her family and was known for her love and generosity. Her niece, Rosie Morgan, shared, "There needs to be more awareness around heart attack symptoms in women. Had my amazing auntie known these symptoms, she may have asked for advice and, as a result, still be with us today. Trust your instinct when it comes to your health-don't wait to seek help, time is precious."

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women worldwide, with coronary heart disease claiming more than twice as many lives as breast cancer.4 Despite these alarming statistics, women are less informed about the risks and symptoms compared to men, often waiting an average of 37 minutes longer to seek medical help during heart attacks.5

Annie Faherty Costelloe, Head of Patient Community Engagement at Croí, emphasised the importance of the campaign, saying, "Heart attack symptoms in women tend to be more subtle, making it hard to recognise and treat. Knowing there is so little awareness has compelled us to bridge the gap and work harder to educate women across Ireland about unique symptoms they may disregard."

Neil Johnson, Executive Director of GHH, stated, "Inequalities in awareness means cardiovascular issues in women are frequently diagnosed too late, misdiagnosed, or overlooked entirely, resulting in thousands of preventable deaths each year. This campaign aims to increase knowledge of common heart attack symptoms that many women remain oblivious to, so they understand when to seek help. With technology at our fingertips, your online search can be one that helps you receive a timely diagnosis."

For more information about the campaign and how you can get involved, please visit www.croi.ie. The campaign videos can be viewed here.

About Croí Heart Stroke Charity

Established in 1985, Croí is a registered Irish Heart and Stroke Charity. Croí's mission is to prevent heart disease and stroke, save lives, and empower and support people, families, communities, and future generations to take control of their health and well-being. The Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, opened in Galway in November 2012, is a leading centre for heart and stroke prevention, research, education, support, and rehabilitation.

About Global Heart Hub

Global Heart Hub is the first global non-profit organisation established to provide a voice for those living with or affected by cardiovascular disease.

Global Heart Hub are an alliance of heart patient organisations, aiming to create a unified global voice for those living with or affected by heart disease.

