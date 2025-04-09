Patrice Washington Shares Expert Advice to Ease Tax Season Stress on TipsOnTV

Financial Literacy Advocate Offers Simple Ways to Stay Organized and Confident During Tax Time

The pressure of the annual tax deadline is here, and now is the time to get prepared. Financial expert and best-selling author Patrice Washington is sharing tips to help take some of the stress out of this often overwhelming time of year. Washington is widely known as the host of the Redefining Wealth podcast and the author of the best-selling book series Real Money Answers. Her mission is to promote financial literacy across generations - while making finance more approachable and even a little fun.

FIND HELP WITH TAXES

H&R Block can help filers navigate tax season with ease and confidence. Whether preferring the control and flexibility of their DIY service or the expert guidance from one of their 60,000 tax pros, the company offers many ways to file. Their AI Tax Assist provides reliable assistance to complete returns with accuracy and ease. For help from an expert, their experienced tax pros are available virtually or at one of their 9,000 locations. They also offer a free Second Look tax review to double-check up to three years of prior returns for missed credits and deductions. Visit HRBlock.com to learn more.

MAKING FILING EASIER

Organizing receipts is always a challenge - until RapidReceipt. RapidReceipt helps small businesses organize stacks of papers, receipts, invoices, and other tax-related documents to simplify year-end workflows. It turns financial documents into smart digital data, making them AI-ready for tax season. Epson's ScanSmart AI Pro technology is fast and accurate. Plus, RapidReceipt exports information directly to third-party vendors for easier tax filing and fewer errors. For more information, visit epson.com.

