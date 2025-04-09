A-1 Broadcast: Contractor Mike Jackson Shares Easy Spring DIY Project Ideas on TipsOnTV

Affordable Ideas and Product Picks to Help Homeowners Refresh Their Homes and Yards This Season

Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle home improvement projects and make a change. The key is to have a plan to assess, repair, and make upgrades to both the home and landscape. Creating a beautiful and comfortable living space is something contractor and TV personality Mike Jackson is known for - and just in time for those much-needed spring renovations and repairs, he's sharing affordable DIY improvement ideas and product recommendations to help homeowners update and enhance their homes.

TOP TIP FOR IMPROVING CURB APPEAL

Now is the time to get ready for growing season. Check out O.M. Scott & Sons, which offers four amazing natural products: Natural Grass Food, Tall Fescue Blend Grass Seed, Bermudagrass Grass Seed, and Clover Seed. All products are packaged in sustainably sourced paper packaging eligible for curbside recycling, where available. The value of a yard is more than just curb appeal. It is the best room in the house - and it's not even in the house. O.M. Scott & Sons products are also safe for kids and pets when used as directed. They are specially formulated with no added artificial or weed control ingredients. For more information, visit scotts.com.

INSIDER DIY TIPS

FrogTape Multi-Surface painter's tape is a high-quality tape treated with exclusive PaintBlock Technology to seal tape edges and prevent paint bleed for super sharp paint lines, making it the perfect tape for any spring painting project. The solvent-free, high-performance adhesive bonds quickly to the surface, so there is no wait to paint. Designed for use on an array of surfaces, including cured painted walls, metal, glass, and more. It offers clean removal for an easy cleanup process that provides professional-looking results, while streamlining the painting process. For more information, visit www.frogtape.com.

SAFETY ON PROJECTS

Good gloves are essential, so when looking for the toughest disposable hand protection available, the go-to is Venom Steel 2-Layer Nitrile Gloves. These industrial-strength, rip-resistant gloves will protect no matter the task - in the workshop, garage, around the house or in the garden. These heavy-duty, premium gloves are 70 percent thicker than common disposable gloves and feature heavy-duty two-layer nitrile protection. Venom Steel Gloves are rip- and chemical-resistant and fully textured to maximize grip and touchscreen compatibility. For more information, visit www.venomsteel.com.

IMPROVE ANY DÉCOR

Quality lighting is an easy way to make a big difference, and spring is the perfect time to refresh any home with GE reveal® light bulbs that help improvements shine. These are GE's best bulbs, used by interior designers everywhere. They make a home's colors and intricate patterns pop with stunning color contrasts and brilliant whites for unmatched clarity. There are a variety of shapes to choose from, including elegant decorative styles that elevate any home's décor. GE reveal® light bulbs are available at Target and target.com.

