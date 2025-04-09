Designer Lauren Makk Shares Easy Ways to Add Affordable Luxury for Spring on TipsOnTV

From Stylish Organization to Seasonal Cleaning and Travel Inspiration, It's the Perfect Time to Elevate Life This Spring

Spring, with its fresh color palette and sense of renewal, is the perfect time to breathe new life into the home. It's also a great season to take advantage of timely deals on everything from furniture and home décor to paint, appliances, and travel. Designer and TV host Lauren Makk, known for her signature "Affordable Luxury" approach, shares simple ways to refresh a space - and life - without overspending.

Designer Lauren Makk Offers Ideas for Sprucing Up this Spring

Whether it's organizing with personalized touches, deep-cleaning overlooked areas of the home or finally booking that long-awaited getaway, spring offers the ideal moment to reset. With just a few updates, anyone can create a more functional, beautiful, and inspiring environment.

HELP GET ORGANIZED

Spring is the time to get organized and creative. Enter an organization era with Cricut Joy Xtra. This fits-in-any-space cutting machine makes it easy to create personalized labels, decals, signs, and more. From food containers to playroom boxes, it's a great way to start organizing spaces. Users can upload and cut custom designs or choose from the easy-to-learn Cricut Design Space library, which includes over one million images and licensed designs. It's a fun and practical way to express creativity and elevate spring cleaning. For more information, visit cricut.com.

PRIORITIES FOR A SPRING REFRESH

This is also the season for important home maintenance. Affresh® washing machine cleaner is trusted by appliance experts to help remove grime and odor-causing residues that can form in washers over time. It's EPA Safer Choice certified and works with both top- and front-load washers, including high-efficiency models.

Use affresh® monthly to clean deep inside the pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose - helping the appliance run efficiently. For more information, visit www.affresh.com.

SUGGESTIONS TO SHARE

Spring is the perfect time to dust off the bucket list and get away. Whether it's an all-inclusive beachfront resort or a boutique hotel in the heart of the city, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers options for every kind of traveler. With approximately 9,300 hotels worldwide - including brands like Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Grand, and Registry Collection - there's something for everyone.

The award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program is a favorite, and during their Member Month celebration, guests can earn up to two free nights. Visit wyndhamrewards.com for full details.

