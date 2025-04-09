SumiSaujana Group Berhad Debuts on the ACE Market

SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company") and its subsidiary ("Group"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals, successfully made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") today. The Company's shares opened at RM0.18 per share.

From L-R: (SumiSaujana Group Berhad) Pn. Norhafiza Binti Mohd, Independent Non-Executive Director; Pn. Lily Rozita Binti Mohamad Khairi, Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr. Liang Kok Siang, Independent Non-Executive Chairman; Mr. Toh Chee Seng, Executive Deputy Chairman; En. Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer; En. Ramli Bin Mohamad, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer; Dato' Chan Choy Lin (Carol), Independent Non-Executive Director and (RHB Investment Bank Berhad) Mr. Kevin Davies, Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director.

SumiSaujana is listed under the stock name "SUMI" and stock code "0349".

Founded in 2010, SumiSaujana has established itself as a trusted provider of high-performance specialty chemicals, serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the O&G industry. The Group's portfolio includes drilling fluid chemicals, production chemicals, and refinery additives, all of which play a critical role in enhancing operational efficiency, equipment protection, and refining processes. Through years of expertise and technical advancement, SumiSaujana has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation in O&G specialty chemicals manufacturing. Over 70% of SumiSaujana's revenue comes from international markets, including the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas region.

Through its IPO, SumiSaujana successfully raised RM74.40 million, with proceeds allocated towards:

RM40.20 million for the acquisition of the New Puncak Alam Warehouse and Corporate Office, consolidating the Group's operational and warehousing facilities.

RM18.90 million for the acquisition of its existing Puncak Alam Factory, ensuring long-term operational stability.

RM2.08 million for capital expenditure, including purchase and installation of information technology infrastructure, and installation of solar photovoltaic system.

RM7.62 million for establishment of a new research and development laboratory.

RM5.60 million to be utilised for listing expenses.

Mr. Toh Chee Seng, Executive Deputy Chairman of SumiSaujana Group Berhad stated, "Today marks a historic and momentous occasion for SumiSaujana Group Berhad, as we celebrate our official listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. This milestone is not just a reflection of our achievements but a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation. It signifies the beginning of an exciting new chapter; one that will propel SumiSaujana towards even greater opportunities as a publicly listed company."

He also added, "Becoming a listed company provides us with a solid foundation to scale new heights in the oil and gas specialty chemicals industry. This IPO allows us to strengthen our infrastructure, deepen customer relationships, and pursue strategic expansion in key international markets. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders by continuously enhancing our capabilities and sustaining our competitive edge in the industry."

RHB Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for SumiSaujana Group Berhad's IPO.

About SumiSaujana Group Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad and its subsidiary ("SumiSaujana Group") is an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals with over a decade of experience, specialising in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of drilling fluid chemicals, and production, and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and exports to the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America regions, SumiSaujana Group serves top-tier global O&G service providers, production and refinery companies and chemical manufacturers. As a Petronas-licensed manufacturer, SumiSaujana Group is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, continuously enhancing its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global O&G industry.

For more information, visit https://www.sumisaujanagroup.com and https://sstcm.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SumiSaujana Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire