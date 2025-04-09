JETOUR AUTO: Setting New Standards: Premium Safety Fuels JETOUR T1's Popularity

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SUV market is expanding rapidly as consumers seek more personalized driving experiences. Under this trend, the JETOUR T1 was launched in the Middle East last February, combining smart engineering with practical features, driving strong sales growth in this competitive market.

An automotive influencer in the Emirates highlighted the T1's superior quality compared to its competitors. A local reviewer noted: "The T1's rugged design stands out in urban environments, complemented by a premium interior featuring soft leather seats and dual oversized screens for seamless navigation and entertainment."

Another automotive influencer conducted a four-hour desert highway test between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. He said, "The T1's lane-keeping assist system actively guides the steering wheel to prevent unintended drifting, while collision warnings provide sound and visual alerts for sudden obstacles like braking cars or crossing camels. For long-distance journeys, the adaptive cruise control system enhances comfort without compromising safety."

Powered by a 2.0T engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the T1 delivers robust acceleration while maintaining fuel efficiency. Its precision-tuned chassis strikes an optimal balance between responsive handling and ride comfort, performing equally well on urban street and off-road terrain.

The XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system, tested over 10 million kilometers and proven by more than 200,000 users worldwide, represents a technological breakthrough. Unlike traditional 4WD systems that require complex gear changes, this fully automatic technology reduces operational steps by over 80%, a true innovation for new drivers.

The T1 represents the freedom to explore life's adventures comfortably and safely. With growing positive feedback, this light off-road SUV is expected to win fans across global markets.

