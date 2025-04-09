Researchers from Aalto University in Finland demonstrated a proof-of-concept of laser-processed glass to be used as a type of solar concentrator for building integrated PV (BIPV) applications. The treated glass enabled a 55-fold increase in photocurrent generation compared to unprocessed glass, with an estimated optical efficiency of 0. 66 %. Additionally, a fluoropolymer coating was applied to create a self-cleaning surface. Finnish researchers at Aalto University investigated using a one-step femtosecond laser direct writing process to produce a proof-of-concept based on nanostructured commercially ...

