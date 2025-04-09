GoodWe says its new EHB single-phase hybrid inverters suit larger residential energy storage applications with the series supporting 200% PV oversizing, allowing for systems up to 20 kW in size. From pv magazine Australia Chinese inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer GoodWe has launched its EHB single-phase, high-voltage, hybrid inverter in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Dean Williamson, GoodWe Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said the EHB series ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and is designed to meet the growing demand for larger residential energy storage solutions. ...

