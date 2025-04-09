Continued strong performance in Reproductive Medicine which exceeded sales of 1 billion for the first time

Adstiladrin(nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), our novel gene-based therapy for bladder cancer, emerged as a second growth driver following the first full year of U.S. sales

Commitment to sustainability highlighted by supply of 1.5 million doses of Carbetocin Ferring (carbetocin, room temperature-stable formulation) to reduce maternal deaths in low- and lower-middle-income countries

Ferring achieved total revenues of €2.3 billion in 2024, an increase of 7% over the previous year at actual exchange rates (AER) and 8% at constant exchange rates (CER). This above market growth reflected the continued strong performance in Reproductive Medicine, which exceeded €1 billion in global sales for the first time. In addition, 2024 was the first full year of U.S. sales of Adstiladrin, our novel gene-based therapy for bladder cancer.

Operating expenses were carefully managed while prioritising investment in growth opportunities, such as Adstiladrin. This resulted in an overall cost reduction of -3% (at AER and CER). Consequently, operating profit reached €192 million, an increase of 38% over the previous year (at AER, +43% at CER).

Jean-Frédéric Paulsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "For Ferring, this was a year of both continuity and change as we drew on the company's strengths while evolving our approach to the business. In our core area of Reproductive Medicine, the demand for our products was greater than ever, reflecting worldwide concern about falling birthrates. At the same time, Adstiladrin, a highly innovative gene therapy, emerged as another main driver of growth for the company. Our focus has been to maximise our impact, as we pursue our ambition to unlock opportunities to deliver life-changing solutions to patients at every stage of life."

Ferring maintained its commitment to protecting the environment, creating value for society, and upholding high standards of responsible and ethical business governance. As part of our commitment to social responsibility, we continued making progress with our Project Family: Safe Birth initiative, aimed at reducing maternal deaths in some of the world's most underserved communities. In 2024, we supplied 1.5 million doses of our life-saving medicine, heat-stable Carbetocin Ferring, at an affordable access price to low- and lower-middle-income countries, an increase of around 50% over the previous year. With respect to the environment, we reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 9.5%, ahead of our goal of 3%.

These and other achievements are detailed in our 2024 Annual Report and Sustainability Report.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. We are leaders in reproductive medicine with a strong heritage in gastroenterology and urology, and are at the forefront of innovation in uro-oncology gene therapy. Ferring was founded in 1950 and employs more than 7,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, and has operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries which market its medicines in over 100 countries.

