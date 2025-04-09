Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ogier Global Partners with Yardi to Further Enhance Real Estate Services

Finanznachrichten News

Professional services firm to enhance fund administration with cloud-first platform

LUXEMBOURG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogier Global, the corporate and fiduciary services division of Ogier, will enhance its real estate fund accounting and administration services by adopting Yardi®, an award-winning cloud-based solution.

Ogier Global Partners with Yardi to Further Enhance Real Estate Services

The company will implement Yardi's solutions across its Jersey, Luxembourg and Ireland offices. With a strong focus on real estate, private equity, venture capital, hedge, fund of funds, hybrid and private debt, Ogier Global is set to enhance its end-to-end corporate, accounting and administrative services for regulated and unregulated real estate entities and their downstream subsidiaries.

By integrating Yardi, Ogier Global will enhance automation, improve team collaboration, and streamline accounting processes, allowing for greater efficiency in serving real estate asset-focused clients and fund investors. The adoption of Yardi® Investment Accounting will further enable Ogier Global to simplify complex financial processes and improve reporting accuracy.

"As a business committed to transforming the delivery of professional services, we want to ensure that we are utilising innovative technology to deliver a high-quality service offering to our clients," said David Fowler, Global Head of Funds at Ogier Global. "Partnering with Yardi underscores our commitment to leveraging award-winning technology to enhance our real estate services, drive growth, and scale efficiently across our global jurisdictions."

"At Yardi, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that streamline investment and financial processes," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi. "We are thrilled to partner with Ogier Global to support its growth and operational excellence."

See how Yardi's cloud-based solutions can support you in transforming real estate fund administration.

About Ogier Global

Ogier Global offers integrated legal and corporate and fiduciary services. Working closely with Ogier's partner-led legal teams to incorporate and administer a wide variety of vehicles, our highly experienced team of technical experts provides exceptional personal service, working collaboratively with clients to deliver responsive, commercial solutions. The company has a proven track record and a strong reputation for its focus on corporate governance, regulatory compliance and data integrity.

Ogier is an international and offshore professional services firm with the knowledge and expertise to handle the most demanding and complex transactions and provides expert, efficient and cost-effective services to all its clients. The company's commercial understanding and experience of working with leading financial institutions, professional advisers and regulatory bodies enables them to add real value to its clients' businesses.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.nl.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660208/Ogier_Global_Yardi_Real_Estate_Services.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5257679/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ogier-global-partners-with-yardi-to-further-enhance-real-estate-services-302423590.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.