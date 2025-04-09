Nortal, the strategic innovation and technology company renowned for its transformation of the Estonian government ('e-Estonia'), has announced the appointment of former Royal Navy Rear Admiral Nick Washer as the CEO for Nortal UK and Global Head of Defence.

During his 34-year career in the Royal Navy as a warfare officer, Washer held a variety of sea and staff appointments, commanded at multiple levels, and specialised in communications and electronic warfare. Combining operational and technical expertise, he has built a reputation as an experienced leader in digital and cyber operations.

Most recently, as Director of Operations in Defence Digital at the UK Ministry of Defence, Washer was responsible for IT live services across defence, customer engagement, operational planning, operational service management, defensive cyber operations, management of the Defence electromagnetic spectrum, and high-grade messaging services.

Priit Alamäe, Founder and CEO of Nortal said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nick Washer to lead our global defence business and the UK operations. With his extensive background in the Royal Navy and proven expertise in digital and cyber operations, he is an ideal fit. Nick's remarkable track record in defence sector is invaluable as we continue to grow our business and enhance the services we provide."

Nick Washer, Nortal UK CEO and Global Head of Defence said: "I am proud to assume responsibility for Nortal's growing business in the UK. The company has a unique track record in building the digital infrastructure for some of the world's most advanced governments and organisations. My focus will be combining the best of Nortal with the expertise and experience of our growing government, defence, and cyber teams in the UK to empower the UK government and defence organisations to transform their operations, services, and digital infrastructure."

The appointment comes as Nortal continues to expand its defence and cyber capabilities globally while strengthening its presence in the UK. Most recently the company announced that it has been selected as an approved supplier for NATO under the Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) framework, as well as the re-branding of 3DOT Solutions Limited, a well-known UK cybersecurity consultancy and a certified supplier to the UK Armed Forces and Intelligence Services, which the company acquired at the end of 2024.

