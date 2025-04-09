Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
08.04.25
14:52 Uhr
0,067 Euro
+0,001
+2,13 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
117 Leser
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
09-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 April 2025 
 
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Afonso Reis e 
Sousa, Chief Financial Officer, became entitled on 8 April 2025 to 47,653 ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each in the 
Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one third of the Shares awarded to him under the 
Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023. 
 
Mr Reis e Sousa now holds 163,720 Shares representing 0.03 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total 
of 22,397 Shares were sold on 8 April 2025 at 5.2595 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability. 
 
The Company's issued share capital consists of 528,874,000 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to 
one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name 
a)                               Afonso Reis e Sousa 
 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a) 
                               Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b) 
                               Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
       Name 
a) 
                               Petrofac Limited 
 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                               2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
       of instrument 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code               GB00B0H2K534 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                              Vesting of award of shares under the Petrofac Deferred 
                               Bonus Plan 2021 - Nil Cost Awards & sale of sufficient 
                               shares to account for tax liability 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
c)                                Price per share (GBP)        Volume(s) 
                                 GBP0.052595             47,653 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume               47,653 
 
       - Price                     GBP0.052595 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                               2025-04-08 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                               London Stock Exchange

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

David Boyd, Investor Relations Consultant

david.boyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  381552 
EQS News ID:  2113576 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113576&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.