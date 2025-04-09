DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 09-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 April 2025 Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Afonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer, became entitled on 8 April 2025 to 47,653 ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one third of the Shares awarded to him under the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023. Mr Reis e Sousa now holds 163,720 Shares representing 0.03 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total of 22,397 Shares were sold on 8 April 2025 at 5.2595 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability. The Company's issued share capital consists of 528,874,000 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Afonso Reis e Sousa 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Chief Financial Officer Initial notification /Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name a) Petrofac Limited LEI b) 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 of instrument a) Identification code GB00B0H2K534 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of award of shares under the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 - Nil Cost Awards & sale of sufficient shares to account for tax liability Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price per share (GBP) Volume(s) GBP0.052595 47,653 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 47,653 - Price GBP0.052595 Date of the transaction e) 2025-04-08 Place of the transaction f) London Stock Exchange

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

David Boyd, Investor Relations Consultant

david.boyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

