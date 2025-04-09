International PV module prices, driven by Chinese averages, will likely rise from $0. 08/W to $0. 10/W today to $0. 11/W by the end of 2025 and potentially $0. 13/W by 2027, says Clean Energy Associates (CEA), noting that heterojunction and back-contact technologies now make up 12% of global module capacity. CEA has predicted that solar module prices may increase from around $0. 8/W to $10/W currently to $0. 11/W by the end of 2025 and likely up to $0. 13/W by 2027. "Despite government controls restricting expansions via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which released ...

