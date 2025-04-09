Enabling businesses to scale efficiently with conversational Voice AI for customer interactions, capturing more revenue and improving customer experience

In today's fast-paced business landscape, every missed call is a missed opportunity. Aircall, the customer communications and intelligence platform trusted by over 20,000 growing businesses, today announces the launch of AI Voice Agent, an intelligent, always-on virtual assistant that ensures businesses never miss a call again. By answering inbound inquiries, handling frequently-asked questions ("FAQs"), and capturing caller details in real time, AI Voice Agent enables businesses to deliver seamless customer experiences without the overhead of large AI investments.

AI Voice Agent operates 24/7, ensuring customers can always connect with a representative, whether after hours, during peak call times, or amid seasonal surges. Unlike traditional AI-driven contact center solutions that require complex implementation, Aircall's AI Voice Agent integrates seamlessly into its platform, helping businesses scale without adding operational burden.

Key features and benefits of AI Voice Agent

Instant answers to common questions : AI Voice Agent learns from a business's FAQs and autonomously responds to routine inquiries, reducing the workload on live teams and ensuring faster response times.

: AI Voice Agent learns from a business's FAQs and autonomously responds to routine inquiries, reducing the workload on live teams and ensuring faster response times. Smart call qualification handoff : For complex queries, AI Voice Agent gathers key caller details, ensuring sales and support teams have the necessary context for efficient follow-ups.

: For complex queries, AI Voice Agent gathers key caller details, ensuring sales and support teams have the necessary context for efficient follow-ups. Seamless integration : Businesses can plug AI Voice Agent into their call flows and pre-existing integrations on Aircall, so conversations handled by AI Agents can be easily tracked by your team.

: Businesses can plug AI Voice Agent into their call flows and pre-existing integrations on Aircall, so conversations handled by AI Agents can be easily tracked by your team. Effortless deployment, no IT required : AI Voice Agent is designed for ease of use, with a simple setup process that allows teams to start automating call handling within minutes.

: AI Voice Agent is designed for ease of use, with a simple setup process that allows teams to start automating call handling within minutes. Flexible, cost-effective solution: With a pay-as-you-go model, AI Voice Agent makes AI-driven automation accessible to growing businesses without the heavy price tag of enterprise AI solutions.

"Missed calls don't just mean lost revenue, they create frustration for both customers and teams," said Tom Chen, Chief Product Officer at Aircall. "Sales teams lose potential deals when leads can't reach them, and support teams struggle with backlogs when they're stretched too thin. Aircall's AI Voice Agent ensures every inquiry is addressed promptly, allowing teams to focus on the high-value conversations that drive growth and customer satisfaction."

By eliminating missed calls and reducing wait times, AI Voice Agent empowers businesses to provide superior customer experiences while optimizing operational efficiency. This innovation aligns with Aircall's mission to help sales and support teams have more meaningful conversations, without unnecessary complexity or cost.

Looking ahead to 2025, Aircall will expand AI Voice Agent's capabilities with:

Seamless call transfers : AI Voice Agent intelligently routes complex inquiries to live agents, providing full conversation context to ensure smooth handoffs.

: AI Voice Agent intelligently routes complex inquiries to live agents, providing full conversation context to ensure smooth handoffs. Deeper CRM Helpdesk integrations : In addition to its current integration capabilities, further enhancements will enable customers to further automate post-call workflows, customer data entry, and more.

: In addition to its current integration capabilities, further enhancements will enable customers to further automate post-call workflows, customer data entry, and more. Outbound call automation: Future enhancements will enable AI Voice Agent to proactively place follow-up calls, send reminders, and handle appointment scheduling.

"For many growing businesses, AI has been associated with complexity, requiring deep technical expertise and heavy upfront investment," said Scott Chancellor, CEO of Aircall. "With AI Voice Agent, we're redefining what's possible, bringing intelligent automation to businesses in a way that's intuitive, adaptive, and impactful. This is more than just handling calls; it's about leveraging AI to empower teams, enrich customer conversations, and drive real business growth."

The launch of AI Voice Agent marks another huge milestone in Aircall's thriving AI technology development, building on the ongoing success of AI Assist. As part of its ongoing investment in AI-driven solutions, Aircall will soon introduce AI Assist Pro, a next-generation tool designed to enhance sales and support efficiency through real-time assistance and intelligent recommendations.

