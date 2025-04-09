Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE), the largest global commercial bank and asset custody bank HQ in the Caribbean region serving clients from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies has added the Turkish Lira (TRY), and the Qatari Riyal (QAR) as additional standalone customer deposit currencies via SWIFT.

Through a direct correspondent banking relationship with the world-renowned The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY, SWIFT: IRVTUS3N) as well as others, Hamilton Reserve Bank customers can open new bank accounts 100% online in minutes and transact in Turkish Lira (TRY) and Qatari Riyal (QAR) in real time satisfying the commercial banking and asset custody needs of individuals and businesses.

Customer incoming and outgoing bank wires in the Turkish Lira (TRY) or Qatari Riyal (QAR) from around the world are completed in minutes.

Powered by Temenos, the largest banking software firm globally that runs 80% of the world's largest banks, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory compliance history, award-winning facial recognition technology, fast client approval online, fortress balance sheet, and lightning speed multicurrency bank wires.

Ghassan Nasr, CEO of International Markets of Hamilton Reserve Bank says: "What makes Hamilton Reserve Bank so successful as the primary global bank for our worldwide clients is quite simple: Fast execution, privacy, deposit safety, robust compliance, and highly efficient banking capabilities powered by advanced technology."

Hamilton Reserve Bank also specializes in asset protection for financial planning including registering new businesses and opening bank accounts in one day in collaboration with AAA Global Incorporation Trust, a duly licensed, 30-year-old registered agent and trust company.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele of local and international residents from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world's largest banking financial technology firm, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history, a large asset base, and fully automated new customer account approval in minutes.

