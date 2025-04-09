Royal Van Leeuwen achieves positive result in 2024

Positive result despite less favorable market conditions

Celebration of one hundredth anniversary and Royal designation

Good revenues with projects in the energy market

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Van Leeuwen achieved a positive result in 2024 despite less favorable market conditions. The one hundredth anniversary was celebrated with pride and the highlight of the year was being granted the Royal designation. Market volumes in 2024 were at a lower level compared to the previous year while prices continued to decrease throughout the year. However, revenues in the energy segment were at a good level due to several large projects in Europe and Asia.

In 2024, the total revenue of Royal Van Leeuwen amounted to € 1,335 million (2023: € 1,621 million). The operating result amounted to € 22 million (2023: € 60 million) and the net result was € 14 million (2023: € 43 million). Solvency improved to 49.8% (2023: 46.8%).

In the European Industry market, demand declined throughout the year, resulting in decreasing prices and margins. The total volume sold decreased, particularly tonnage sold from stock in Europe. Project activity in the worldwide Energy market was at a good level. Van Leeuwen booked various large projects worldwide, including the supply of materials for the construction of Europe's most sustainable ethane cracker in the port of Antwerp. Van Leeuwen is active worldwide from locations in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

In 2024, several significant investments aimed at improving storage capacity and productivity were completed. In Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, the Monorail system, at 315 meters in length being the largest pipe sorting center in the world, was commissioned. Also in Zwijndrecht, The World Tube Center (WTC) was opened, an interactive exhibition center where the world of Van Leeuwen is displayed to customers and other relations. In 2024, Van Leeuwen continued investing in various 'green' initiatives, such as solar panels on its roofs, more inventory of pipe material with a reduced carbon footprint, as well the introduction of its own 'green' brand Van Leeuwen Impact.

On April 9, 2025, Peter Rietberg steps down as chairman of the Management Board. He will remain associated with the company as shareholder. Joop Sassen, who has been with the company since 1992 and has been a member of the Management Board and CEO since 2007, has been appointed chairman of the Management Board as of April 9, 2025. Hans Weerstra and Vincent Geerts have been appointed members of the Management Board.

Peter Rietberg: "Van Leeuwen is an exceptional company with an international network, an extensive portfolio of products and services, for a wide variety of markets and customers. It is a strong, Royal company with a great future that I pass on to the new Management Board with confidence. A family business to be proud of, that has always been supported and will continue to be supported by a worldwide team of experienced and committed people."

Royal Van Leeuwen is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The family-owned company, with its head office in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, was founded in 1924 and is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The company has 70 branches spread across 32 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. Van Leeuwen's 2,250 employees have specialist knowledge of sourcing, processing, project management, logistics and stock planning and work closely together with customers in its markets. The combination of global logistics and knowledge of products and customer applications makes Van Leeuwen a leading company in its markets.

