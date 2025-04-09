TOKYO, Apr 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - From 18 to 20 June 2025, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will return to Tokyo Big Sight, convening global energy leaders, influential policymakers, and industry executives to advance Japan's energy transition, investment landscape, and strategic role in the global energy system. Co-hosted by JERA and Tokyo Gas, this high-level platform will once again provide critical insight into the country's evolving energy strategy under the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan.Held amid rising global energy demand, increasing geopolitical complexity and intensifying decarbonisation targets, Japan's flagship energy platform will address the dual imperatives of energy security and sustainability. This year's Summit will provide a critical forum to examine solutions that advance clean energy adoption, enable resilient infrastructure, and foster international cooperation.Confirmed speakers include:- Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell Plc- Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy Industries- Koji Ota, President & CEO, Chiyoda Corporation- Jeong-Joon Yu, Vice Chairman, SK Group & CEO, SK On- Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere Energy Inc.- Allyson Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Baker Hughes- Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior EVP and CEO of GX Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries- Michele Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer, Gentari- Phil Caldwell, CEO, Ceres Power- Jooho Whang, President & CEO, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP)- Yumiko Yao, Executive Officer, Tokyo Gas- Isao Takahashi, SVP, Innovation Division, INPEX Corporation- Hiroshi Okamoto, EVP & CTO, TEPCO Power Grid- Tatsuya Terazawa, Chairman & CEO, IEEJ- Government officials from METI, MLIT, and Thailand's Energy Regulatory CommissionThe Strategic Summit programme will feature thematic discussions on:- Energy Security and LNG Supply Stability - Ensuring procurement resilience, infrastructure development, and supply diversification.- Hydrogen and Ammonia Market Development - Scaling deployment through enabling policy frameworks, capital mobilisation, and regional cooperation.- Carbon Pricing and Emissions Trading - Evaluating regulatory and market-driven models for decarbonisation.- Financing the Energy Transition - Unlocking investment for infrastructure, renewables, and low-carbon technologies.- Running in parallel, the Technical Conference will convene engineers, project developers, and R&D leaders to present practical solutions on wide-ranging topics including; grid digitalisation, battery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and next-generation nuclear systems.The Climatetech Theatre, a dedicated platform within the exhibition, will host expert-led panels on scaling renewable energy integration, evaluating the commercial viability of fusion energy, and advancing CCUS technologies. In addition, the Energy Innovators Challenge will cast a spotlight on breakthrough ideas and start-up solutions, addressing some of the most urgent challenges in the global energy transition.While the content stages bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technical experts, and innovators for high-level dialogue, the exhibition is where strategy is translated into implementation. Serving as a dynamic international platform, it showcases the technologies, infrastructure, and services critical to delivering Japan's energy transformation. With participation from leading companies including Aramco Gas, ADNOC, Chevron, JOGMEC, JERA, Tokyo Gas, Engie, Ebara Corporation, Kraken Technologies and Cheniere, the exhibition floor will highlight market-ready innovations across LNG infrastructure, hydrogen and ammonia deployment, renewable systems, carbon management, and digital solutions, reinforcing Japan's position at the forefront of energy security, decarbonisation, and clean technology investment.For more information or to register for Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025, please visit: www.japanenergyevent.comAbout dmg eventsHeadquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since 1989, with offices in Canada, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Kingdom, dmg events is an international exhibitions, conference and intelligence company, attracting more than 1 million attendees to a portfolio of over 80 events each year. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.Media contact:Eileen TanSenior Marketing ManagerE: eileentan@dmgevents.comSource: dmg eventsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.