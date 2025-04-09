comforte AG: comforte Wins Nera Digital as an Investor in the Cybersecurity Market

The investment company Nera Digital Holding ("Nera Digital"), which specializes in investments in the B2B software, IT services and tech-enabled business services sector, acquires a minority stake in Wiesbaden-based comforte AG ("comforte") and carries out a capital increase. Options for the acquisition of a majority stake in comforte have already been agreed between Nera Digital and the existing shareholders of comforte and can be exercised in 2026.

comforte AG, with subsidiaries on four continents, is a leading global provider of data-centric cybersecurity solutions. The unique proprietary data security platform SecurDPS ensures the highest level of security for sensitive data through tokenization and format-preserving encryption, whether during transfer, processing, storage or analysis. Over 500 customers rely on comforte's software solutions.

"Cyberattacks on companies and institutions have increased enormously in recent years and caused billions in damage. The regulatory requirements for protecting highly sensitive data are constantly increasing, especially for financial and payment service providers. SecurDPS is an enterprise software that can secure the entire data infrastructure of its customers in real time with minimal implementation effort, without affecting the performance of the systems. This is why global market leaders such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as numerous major banks and retailers, rely on comforte's security solutions," says Peter Schaberger, founding partner of Nera Digital.

Dominik Lanz, founding partner of Nera Digital, highlights comforte's pioneering technology: "comforte is one of the innovation drivers in the cybersecurity sector and is the global market leader for stateless tokenization data security technology. SecurDPS combines integrated AI-based solutions within the data security platform and quantum-resistant algorithms for maximum resilience against potential cyberattacks."

Michael Deissner, CEO of comforte, is confident: "With its network and proven expertise in the development of IT companies, the Nera Digital team will further accelerate comforte's pace of growth".

Dr. Konrad Bösl and Konstantin Dudeck from Munich-based corporate finance specialists Blättchen & Partner advised the management board and existing shareholders of comforte AG. Johann von Keussler and Dr. Martin Bouchon from the law firm v. Keussler Rechtsanwälte, Darmstadt, oversaw providing legal advice to the company and the existing shareholders.

On the buyer side, the transaction was advised by AC Christes (Financial & Tax Due Diligence), valantic (Commercial & Technical Due Diligence), MARTIUS Rechtsanwälte, Munich (Legal & Structuring).

About comforte AG ( www.comforte.com )

Comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The comforte Data Security Platform (DSP) automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 300 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence.

For more information, visit comforte.com and follow comforte AG on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Nera Digital Holding

Nera Digital Holding is an investment company founded in 2022 that primarily invests in German-speaking SMEs. Nera Digital pursues a long-term investment approach and represents a group of selected investors and entrepreneurs. The Nera Digital team has many years of experience in the investment business, corporate digitization and operational support for companies during the growth phase. For investments, Nera Digital focuses on partnerships with the founders/management teams of profitable growth companies in the following sectors: Software & Technology, IT Services & Tech-enabled Business Services and Digital Consumer.

The aim is to equip the portfolio companies with the necessary scalability for the next stage of growth by professionalizing their structures and processes to continue the growth course they have embarked on together independently and, above all, sustainably.

Nera Digital focuses on direct investments and transformation situations in small to medium-sized companies that benefit from Nera Digital's strong operational expertise, digital competence and comprehensive network of experts.

Media Contact

comforte AG

Thomas Stoesser, Executive Vice President, Marketing

email: t.stoesser@comforte.com

Phone: + 49 611 93199 00

Nera Digital Management GmbH

email: info@nera-digital.com

SOURCE: comforte AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire