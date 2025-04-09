Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed HYP (HyperX) today. The HYP/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/hyp_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





HYP (HyperX) Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/247799_a414f0e2a499aa95_001full.jpg

Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) have revolutionized how users interact with digital assets, offering self-custody, permissionless access, and transparent settlement. DEXes eliminate intermediaries, allowing traders to retain full control over personal funds. As demand for advanced trading functionalities and diversified asset access grows, there is an increasing need for platforms that combine the efficiency of centralized systems with the foundational values of Web3. This is where next-generation DEXes like HyperX step in.

HyperX: Redefining Decentralized Derivatives with Speed, Transparency, and Global Liquidity

HyperX is a decentralized derivatives trading platform engineered to deliver high-speed, low-latency execution on-chain. Initially launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), HyperX will expand to Solana and TON to ensure broad accessibility and multi-chain liquidity. The platform's primary offering centers on perpetual futures for digital assets, designed for professional traders and liquidity providers seeking real-time performance with the security of self-custody. HyperX's hybrid architecture-featuring a fully decentralized order book and Layer 1 compatibility-provides the agility of centralized exchanges while upholding Web3's principles of openness and transparency.

What sets HyperX apart is its vision to unify global trading through tokenized exposure to a wide range of markets including forex, equities, commodities, and indices. The platform's integration with Solana leverages its fast, scalable network for deeper liquidity in professional-grade contract trading, while the planned rollout on TON taps into Telegram's vast user base of over 800 million to unlock new potential retail and institutional trading opportunities. This cross-chain expansion positions HyperX as a critical liquidity bridge between crypto-native and traditional financial markets-enabling a scalable, regulation-ready infrastructure for global market access.

HyperX's technical foundation is built around two core components: an on-chain order book with a local matching system, and a Straight Through Processing (STP) matching engine. The on-chain order book ensures full transparency and secure settlement, supporting LP liquidity development and enabling future integration with market makers. The STP engine intelligently routes trades through top-tier liquidity providers-aiming to offer users the best execution price in real-time while maintaining transparent on-chain settlement. This architecture delivers a centralized-exchange-like trading experience without compromising on decentralization or user control.

HYP Tokenomics

The native utility token of the platform, HYP, serves as the backbone of HyperX's ecosystem. With a capped supply of 100 million tokens on the BEP20 standard, HYP powers multiple platform functions: protocol fee payments and DAO governance. HYP holders can also propose and vote on key governance decisions and list new assets for contributing to the platform's growth. In doing so, HyperX aligns across its user base, fostering a robust, community-driven financial network.

Learn More about HyperX:

Website: https://www.hyperx.pro/

X: https://x.com/hyperx_pro

Telegram: https://t.me/hyperX_pro

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 15 million registered users in more than 210 countries and regions. With daily trading volume of more than $3 billion and support for over 800 cryptocurrencies, LBank is committed to delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

As the industry leader in first-time Meme coin listings, LBank has become one of the go-to platforms for Meme coin investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247799

SOURCE: LBank