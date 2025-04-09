US electrical contractor Rosendin plans to demonstrate robotic-assisted solar module installation at a large-scale solar energy project under construction in Texas. From pv magazine USA Rosendin, an electrical contracting company, announced that its Renewable Energy Group (RREG) will demonstrate its new autonomous robotic solution for solar module installation on April 17 in West Texas. The three-piece robotic system reportedly can install solar modules three times faster than its human counterparts, while also enhancing worker safety and addressing the industry's persistent labor shortage. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...