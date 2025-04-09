BlueSnap, the Payment Orchestration Platform that helps businesses accept and optimise payments around the world, has appointed Jacky Mayne as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its EU Board of Directors. In this position, Jacky will support BlueSnap's continued expansion across Europe and further develop its highly specialised EU-based team. She joins the current EU Board Members Anthony Carey (Chair), Brian Gaynor, Brian Greenfield, Henry Helgeson, James McGivern, and Eoin Weigel.

Jacky brings 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including serving as Managing Director and Owner of Regulatory Risk Partners Ltd a boutique risk and compliance consultancy practice and a decade-long stint working at the Bank of Ireland Group. She is also a Non-Executive Director on iCare Housing Body, where she serves as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Brian Gaynor, EU CEO at BlueSnap, said, "We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Jacky to our board. Her decades of experience in risk and compliance within the financial services sector will serve BlueSnap well as we continue to expand our business across Europe."

Jacky Mayne, Independent Non-Executive Director at BlueSnap, said, "I have been carefully following BlueSnap's growth across Europe and am excited for the opportunity to join their team of seasoned financial services professionals."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409239269/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact bluesnap@hardnumbers.co.uk