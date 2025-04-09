Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the creation of Celonis Garage, a dedicated innovation hub located at its Bengaluru office. Celonis Garage will drive co-innovation with customers and partners, and also work with startups to develop, deploy and scale advanced solutions in areas such as AI. To lead this new global innovation hub, Sowmya Kubendran has joined Celonis as the VP Head of Celonis Garage, and Dr. Monika Gupta has been appointed as Head of Innovation, Celonis Garage.

By establishing Celonis Garage in Bengaluru and with the recent announcement of Kaushik Mitra as India Go-To-Market Leader, Celonis continues its expansion in the region. Celonis is dedicated to pioneering novel AI solutions, fueled with Process Intelligence, for customers in the dynamic Indian market and around the world.

"At Celonis, we're helping companies get the most from their data, systems and AI. Celonis Garage is at the forefront of that effort," said Eugenio Cassiano, SVP of Strategy and Innovation at Celonis. "Sowmya and Monika bring a wealth of expertise driving innovation, building scalable products, and leading high-performing global teams. The talent, energy, and scale in India are unmatched, and many of our most active users, partners, and customers are based here. It's the perfect place to develop exciting new projects, test them in the local market, and discover the art of the possible with customers."

"I am excited to join Celonis as a member of the India leadership team and to head up Celonis Garage," said Kubendran. "This is an exceptional opportunity to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and drive co-innovation with our customers, partners and leading academic institutions in the region. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we harness Process Intelligence to enable effective enterprise AI and drive business orchestration for our customers around the world."

"I am honored to take on my new role at Celonis Garage," said Dr. Gupta. "India is a hotbed for technology innovation, and the depth of talent here is truly remarkable. I'm excited to work with visionary startups and our ecosystem to cultivate a dynamic environment where collaboration fuels the next wave of process intelligence advancements."

Celonis Garage: Accelerating Innovation

Celonis Garage will operate with the agility of a startup, fostering rapid innovation through ideation and experimentation. The team will work with Celonis' vibrant ecosystem of customers, partners and academic institutions to identify, validate and incubate ideas that can evolve into scalable solutions for global enterprises.

Celonis Garage is focused on:

Driving co-innovation with our customers and partners in the region, which includes the world's leading brands that have global capability centers (GCCs) in India and the largest global consulting firms and system integrators (GSI)

Working with startups to develop, deploy and scale advanced solutions in areas such as AI and the use of unstructured data

Strengthening ties with academic institutions in partnership with the Celonis Academic Alliance and Celonis Academy

Celonis Garage is directly connected to Celonis Labs and part of the company's Strategy and Innovation department-a dynamic research and development unit within Celonis.

