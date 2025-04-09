Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864009 | ISIN: JP3756600007 | Ticker-Symbol: NTO
Tradegate
09.04.25
10:28 Uhr
59,46 Euro
-0,30
-0,50 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0659,3210:56
59,1659,6010:54
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 10:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gear Up for Nintendo Switch 2: PlayVital Debuts Next-Gen Grip Cases

Finanznachrichten News

Designed for Switch 2: Unparalleled Grip, Protection, and Comfort

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVital, a leading innovator in gaming accessories, has announced the launch of its latest product line, specifically designed for the successor of Nintendo Switch - the Switch 2. Addressing the need for better handheld comfort with larger-screen devices, the new collection features four distinct series of protective cases with ergonomic grip designs. These include the METEOR Series rubberized grip protective cases, the BEYOND-GRIP Series with interchangeable grips, the PURE Series minimalist solid rubberized protective cases, and the RANGER Series - the ergonomic grip case for the new Joy-Con can be detached.

PlayVital Switch2 Accessory Lineup

These products are tailored to enhance the handheld gaming experience under different user preferences.

PlayVital BEYOND-GRIP Series - Designed for Optimal Grip

The highlight of the collection is the BEYOND-GRIP Series Interchangeable Grips Protective Case, which features two distinct grip designs:

  • "Omni" Grip - A contoured ergonomic design for players who prefer a natural, snug fit for precision control.
  • "FPS" Grip - A structured, adaptive grip for gamers who need flexible finger positioning and extra hand support.

"The Switch 2 will make a new era for handheld gaming, and at PlayVital, we aim to complement this evolution with premium accessories," said Ray Zhu, Founder of PlayVital. "We not only focus on functionality, but also care about the comfort and sense of connection gamers feel every time they grip their console."

Meet more PlayVital's new products for Nintendo Switch 2:

In addition to the featured grip cases, PlayVital is also preparing a wider range of protective solutions tailored for different styles and preferences. From minimalist designs to more expressive options, the upcoming lineup aims to offer something for every kind of gamers.

For the latest updates, follow PlayVital on its official social media channels.
Instagram(@playvitalgaming),
X(@PlayVitalGaming),
Facebook(@PlayVital)

Press Kit: https://pv.cool/for-nintendo-switch-2-accessories

About PlayVital: Designed to perfectly fit, protect and optimize a gamer's controller, PlayVital provides the most personalized game play experience ever. A wide selection of accessories, colors and styles are available for all the top gaming systems. More info is at www.PlayVital.com.

Media Contact Info:
sns@playvital.com
www.playvital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657392/PR3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657395/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gear-up-for-nintendo-switch-2-playvital-debuts-next-gen-grip-cases-302423166.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.