Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 10:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Responsible Investment Brand Index RIBI 2025 - Seventh Edition

  • Asset managers face the authenticity test: ESG is no longer enough
  • In its seventh edition, the Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI) 2025 evaluates 623 asset managers worldwide and highlights a positive, albeit contrasting, dynamic
  • 30 new entrants join the "Avant-Gardist" category, now representing 20% of the sector
  • The proportion of laggards falls to a three-year low
  • Just over half of firms articulate a purpose, less than half translate this into values that distinguish them

GENEVA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBI 2025 highlights a major shift in responsible investment. It is no longer just about checking ESG compliance boxes, but about asserting a clear and sincere identity. The asset management industry is maturing into Responsible Investment 2.0, where authenticity, consistency and strategic clarity increasingly define leadership.

RIBI evaluates asset managers on Commitment to Responsible Investment (vertical, hard factors based on UN PRI data) and Brand (horizontal, objectified soft factors).

Image Caption RIBI Category Ranking 2025

Seven companies maintain their place in the Top 10, while Nuveen, Mirova and Triodos make their notable entry. Nuveen is also the only American player in the global Top 10.

Top 10 Performers in RIBI2025

  1. DPAM
  2. CANDRIAM
  3. Pictet Asset Management
  4. UBS Asset Management
  5. Nordea Asset Management
  6. Nuveen
  7. Mirova
  8. Robeco
  9. Triodos Investment Management
  10. WHEB Asset Management

Europe continues to dominate, with both Commitment and Brand ratings well above average.

  • France overtakes Benelux to become the continent's top-performing sub-region
  • Japan shows the best integration of responsible investment, becoming the only country with no laggards
  • The United States, despite having the largest number of asset managers, records the highest rate of laggards
  • China, although still at a low level, is making significant progress and now scores better than the United States.

As ESG becomes more politicised, global firms face the growing risk of inconsistencies across markets. This year's data confirms that a declared purpose alone is no longer enough. While a slight majority of asset managers (53%) now articulate a purpose, less than half (45%) back it up with value systems that help them differentiate. In a commoditised market, authenticity is emerging as the most sustainable source of strategic distinction.

RIBI 2025 includes specific perspectives with Top 10 rankings by country, by size and types of assets managed. The full 2025 Index, methodology and further information is available at https://www.ri-brandindex.org/

Join our Live Launch Webcast today at 15:00 CET: https://www.ri-brandindex.org/ribi2025-webinar/

Contact:
Media contact:
RIBI c/o Brand Affairs AG
pablo.morales@brandaffairs.ch
+41 44 254 80 00

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657386/RIBI_Category_Ranking_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657385/RIBI_Logo.jpg

RIBI Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/responsible-investment-brand-index-ribi-2025---seventh-edition-302421076.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
