Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Introduces Innovative Parallel File Storage EonStor GSx to Accelerate HPC and AI Workloads

TAIPEI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced the launch of the groundbreaking EonStor GSx parallel file storage family. Designed to provide high-performance parallel file access and exceptional scalability, EonStor GSx is ideal for demanding AI and HPC applications where rapid access to data is crucial.

EonStor GSx is a high-performance storage solution facilitating parallel file access in IT environments that require processing sheer volumes of data. A single GSx appliance delivers up to 43GB/s, while a cluster of 10 GSx units achieves nearly 10 times that performance, effectively eliminating the bottlenecks encountered with a single storage appliance. In a conventional parallel file system architecture, which usually includes dedicated metadata servers and multiple I/O nodes, rack space demand in the data center can be substantial. EonStor GSx provides a solution that eliminates the need for this additional hardware, effectively addressing space limitations for enterprises.

To address the evolving demands for higher throughput, GSx offers a simple expansion process by adding GSx appliances to linearly increase performance. For compatibility with major OS platforms, GSx supports Linux and Windows client agents, providing parallel access for client hosts and eliminating the need for additional parallel file system software. GSx offers U.2 NVMe all-flash models for high-performance needs and SAS HDD models for large storage capacity.

"In an era of exponential data growth, our new EonStor GSx is the optimal solution for projects that demand more than non-parallel storage solutions can offer. GSx provides high-performance parallel data processing, high scalability, and simplified deployment - aspects that are of utmost importance for customers," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Learn more about EonStor GSx

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-introduces-innovative-parallel-file-storage-eonstor-gsx-to-accelerate-hpc-and-ai-workloads-302418427.html