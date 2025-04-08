Victoria's Secret & Co. Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Strategic Growth

New Brand Presidents to Lead Execution of Path to Potential Strategy, Building on Company's Strong Foundation to Usher in New Era of Innovation

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria's Secret & Co. ("Victoria's Secret" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSCO) today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to accelerate growth across its portfolio of distinguished brands. The appointments reflect the company's commitment to placing customer focus and brand expertise at the center of its operations as it charts a new era for the business, operating from a position of strength.

The leadership appointments will drive VS&Co's Path to Potential strategy, focused on delivering value for all stakeholders by supercharging compelling growth brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, complemented by a powerhouse Beauty business.

"This is an exceptional team of product and creative leaders whose vision and operational expertise will drive new levels of growth, innovation, and impact for our company," said Hillary Super, Chief Executive Officer of VS&Co. "They are joining highly skilled and experienced teams across our brands. With their customer-centric approach, I'm confident they'll help us unlock the full potential of our brands, capture the next generation of consumers, and strengthen our market leadership."

The appointments include:

Anne Stephenson has been named President of Victoria's Secret, a role she will assume on May 12. A seasoned merchandising executive with more than 25 years of experience, Anne has extensive expertise in product strategy, brand development, and merchandising execution across top retail and apparel brands. Anne currently serves as Chief Merchandising Officer for Victoria's Secret & Co.

Ali Dillon will join the company on May 12 as President of PINK. Ali is an accomplished merchandising and brand executive with more than two decades of experience leading product strategy, merchandising, and brand development for prominent fashion retailers. Ali was most recently President of Alex Mill.

Amy Kocourek was appointed President of Beauty in March. A career merchant with extensive experience in strategy, product innovation, and business transformation, Amy brings an impressive track record of driving revenue growth and expanding categories. Amy was most recently Chief Merchandising Officer at Kendra Scott.

All three Brand Presidents will report directly to CEO, Hillary Super.

Additionally, Adam Selman will join the company as SVP, Executive Creative Director. A visionary creative leader known for combining bold fashion design with powerful brand storytelling, Adam has shaped some of the most iconic and culturally resonant moments in fashion through a distinctive, aesthetic, inclusive approach, and deep understanding of how style intersects with pop culture. Adam will join the business on April 14, reporting directly to CEO, Hillary Super, until a new CMO is announced.

This leadership team brings together strong industry experience, creative vision, and operational expertise. Their diverse perspectives and proven track records will be instrumental in executing VS&Co's Path to Potential strategy, evolving brand projection, and creating meaningful connections with consumers. These appointments reaffirm the company's enduring mission as a company for women, bringing fresh expertise to advance its commitment to excellence, innovation, and business growth.

About Anne Stephenson:

Anne is a seasoned merchandising executive with more than 25 years of experience leading product strategy, brand development, and merchandising execution across top retail and apparel brands. She currently serves as Chief Merchandising Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co., where she is responsible for driving product vision and merchandising excellence across the company's portfolio. Prior to her rejoining Victoria's Secret in 2023, Anne served in chief merchant roles at Full Beauty Brands and Torrid.

About Ali Dillon:

Ali is an accomplished merchandising and brand executive with over two decades of experience leading product strategy, merchandising, and brand development for prominent fashion retailers. As President of Alex Mill, she led the brand's overall business, including strategy, product, operations, and growth.? Prior to joining Alex Mill, Ali held several key merchandising leadership roles at Gap Inc., including Senior Vice President of Global Merchandising for Gap Specialty, where she led the global merchandising team for the iconic brand. Before her time at Gap Inc., Ali spent over a decade at J.Crew, serving in various merchandising leadership positions.

About Amy Kocourek:

Amy is a career merchant with extensive experience in strategy, product innovation, and business transformation. She has an impressive track record of driving revenue growth and expanding categories. Amy was most recently Chief Merchandising Officer at Kendra Scott. Under her leadership, the company expanded revenue across all channels, introduced new product categories, and secured key partnerships. Prior to that, as Executive Vice President/Category General Manager at Kohl's, she transformed the beauty business and played a key role in securing the Sephora partnership. Her career includes merchandising leadership roles at American Eagle, Hot Topic, and Old Navy.

About Adam Selman:

Adam is a visionary creative leader and designer known for his ability to fuse bold fashion design with powerful brand storytelling. With a background in performance and visual storytelling, Selman brings to the role of creative director a rare combination of creative vision, cultural fluency, and brand-building experience. He knows how to connect with customers, shape compelling narratives, and create brand expressions that break through. Selman founded his own brands, Adam Selman and Adam Selman Sport (A.S.S.), where he built a loyal following for his irreverent, stylish, and functional designs that spoke directly to a fashion-forward, body-positive consumer. He most recently was Chief Design Officer for Savage X Fenty, playing a key role in the launch of the brand's entrance into activewear and loungewear. Adam started his career under designer Zaldy Goco, known for creating Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wings and working with artists like Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Britney Spears. In 2010, he went out on his own, creating world tours and custom looks for stars like Beyonce, Lorde, Katy Perry, and famously designed Rihanna's looks for her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performances.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, apparel, casual sleepwear, swim, lounge and sport as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of more than 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries.

