Blink Charging Co. Announces Notification from Nasdaq regarding late filing of Form 10-K

Bowie, MD., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ?(NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated April 2, 2025, informing the Company that it no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because Blink had not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-K") by the time period prescribed by Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Under Nasdaq's Listing Rules, the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq within 60 calendar days of the date of the letter.?If Blink's plan is accepted, then Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the date that the Form 10-K should have been filed, or September 29, 2025.? Nasdaq's Listing Rules also require that the Company make a public announcement disclosing receipt of the notification letter by issuing a press release within four business days of the date of that letter.

The Company continues to work diligently to complete the Form 10-K and plans to file the Form 10-K as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the Nasdaq rule.

Additional information about the notification letter from Nasdaq, dated April 2, 2025, can be found in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8th, 2025, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

