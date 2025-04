DEME (Euronext: DEME) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway. This strategic acquisition aligns with DEME's ambition to expand its footprint in the offshore wind energy market and enhances its competitive positioning in turbine and foundation installations.

