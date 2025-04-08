Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Reports March 2025 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for March 2025.

March 2025 Observations:

March weighted average occupancy increased 160 basis points year-over-year to 79.5% and grew 20 basis points sequentially from February, reflecting another month of counter-seasonal strength.

March month end occupancy also improved sequentially to 80.9%, marking the highest month end occupancy in five years.

First quarter weighted average occupancy growth accelerated to 140 basis points year-over-year to 79.3% in 2025.

Sequentially, first quarter weighted average occupancy performance was significantly better than normal seasonality.

For comparable communities, move-in volume exceeded historical average for the first quarter by 12% while move-out volume was 3% better than historical average.

