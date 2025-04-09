Anzeige
09.04.2025 10:30 Uhr
Empowering the Middle East Energy Transition: AEMEnergy Showcases Zero-Carbon Solutions at MEE 2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition accelerates, the Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 exhibition officially opened on April 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the region's largest and most influential energy industry event, MEE brings together leading enterprises across the power, renewable energy, energy storage, and smart grid sectors. The exhibition serves as a key platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, exploring market opportunities, and fostering international cooperation.


At this global gathering, Sichuan Aviation Electrical Micro Energy Co., Ltd. (AEMEnergy) unveiled its latest innovations under the theme of "Scenario-Driven Technology," presenting pioneering solutions such as the Zero-Carbon City Solution and the Green Airport Solution. These offerings highlight China's growing contribution to the global smart energy transition.

Addressing the tension between rapid airport expansion and carbon reduction targets in the Middle East, AEMEnergy debuted the world's first Green Airport Solution. Integrating solar PV, battery storage, bridge-mounted static ground power units (SGPUs), remote stands, and eVTOL charging, the solution combines core technologies such as inverters, DC microgrids, distributed energy storage, and medium-frequency power supplies. It effectively solves the challenges of limited power capacity, high expansion costs, and long construction cycles at remote airport stands-providing a high-efficiency, low-carbon pathway for sustainable airport development.

Another major highlight was AEMEnergy's comprehensive Zero-Carbon City Solution, designed to optimize energy use across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), grid-scale storage, and street-level applications. By integrating technologies such as virtual power plants (VPP), flexible AC/DC distribution networks, and low-carbon energy management systems, the solution enables real-time, millisecond-level energy response and cross-regional optimization. It enhances grid flexibility, reliability, and renewable energy absorption, helping cities meet their carbon reduction and energy transition goals.

AEMEnergy's presence at MEE 2025 reflects its deepening strategic expansion in global markets. By delivering innovative, scenario-based energy solutions, the company is contributing to sustainable infrastructure development and zero-carbon transformation across the Middle East and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660852/Weixin_Image_20250408165633.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-the-middle-east-energy-transition-aemenergy-showcases-zero-carbon-solutions-at-mee-2025-302424352.html

