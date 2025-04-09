MMJ International Holdings: DEA's Marijuana Double Standard: Attorney Aarathi Haig Flouts Ethics Laws While Blocking MMJ's Cannabis Research

Duane Boise CEO of MMJ International Holdings stated, "When private citizens or companies fall short of compliance, the DEA acts swiftly and decisively. The question is, why is there no comparable urgency when the failure comes from within the DEA's own ranks? The agency's silence on this matter is not just a public relations problem-it's a breach of public trust."

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the federal agency tasked with enforcing the nation's controlled substances laws, now finds itself in the center of a growing controversy that threatens its credibility. The issue isn't just about the bureaucratic delays that have stalled vital medical marijuana research, it's about the integrity of the individuals charged with upholding the law.

Aarathi Haig, the DEA attorney representing the agency in a high-profile lawsuit filed by MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, is currently listed as ineligible to practice law in New Jersey. Her lapsed status, with continuing legal education (CLE), IOLTA, and mandatory fee obligations, flies in the face of both state and federal ethics requirements. This isn't a clerical error, it's a serious breach of professional conduct that calls into question the agency's oversight and ethical standards.

According to 28 U.S.C. § 530B, federal attorneys are required to abide by the ethical rules of the states in which they are licensed. Haig's inability to maintain good standing with the New Jersey Bar is a direct violation of this statute. The Department of Justice's own Ethics Handbook outlines fundamental principles which are honesty, integrity and adherence to the law which are undermined when an attorney fails to meet even the most basic professional obligations.

This is Not a Minor Technicality

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a company seeking to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis, has waited 7 years for DEA approval to conduct its research. The agency's delays have prompted a federal lawsuit, and now we learn that its legal representative may not even be ethically authorized to appear in court? This development not only bolsters MMJ's case, but paints a troubling picture of selective enforcement and double standards.

Duane Boise CEO of MMJ International Holdings stated, "When private citizens or companies fall short of compliance, the DEA acts swiftly and decisively. The question is why is there no comparable urgency when the failure comes from within the DEA's own ranks? The agency's silence on this matter is not just a public relations problem, it's a breach of public trust".

The Public Deserves Answers

Has the DEA taken disciplinary action? Has Haig been removed from the case? What mechanisms exist within the DEA to ensure their attorneys meet the same standards the agency enforces on others?

Congress must act. Oversight hearings should be convened, and the DEA should be held accountable not only for its handling of MMJ's application, but for its internal ethical failures. The revelations about Haig, offer a rare glimpse into an agency in need of reform that ensures fairness, transparency and accountability at all levels.

At a time when the nation is reconsidering its policy approach to cannabis, we must also reconsider who is enforcing the law, and whether they are living up to the standards they demand of others. When the enforcers themselves become the violators, the law loses its moral authority.

IT'S TIME TO MAKE AMERICAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY GREAT AGAIN!!

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

mhisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

DOJ LETTER (3)

Image 4-5-25 at 5.01?PM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire