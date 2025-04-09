Indian manufacturers built 25. 3 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in 2024, taking the nation's panel capacity to 90. 9 GW as of Dec. 31, 2024. From pv magazine India India added 25. 3 GW of solar module and 11. 6 GW of cell manufacturing capacity in calendar year 2024, according to Mercom's recently released "State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India 2025" report. Demand from pipeline solar projects and the return of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order in April 2024 primarily drove the capacity increase. The ALMM limits government-backed projects to modules and ...

