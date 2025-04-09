Vanadium redox flow energy storage manufacturer Prolux Solutions said 50 l of vanadium electrolyte leaked from a residential unit in Arbon but no fire occurred. From ESS News Police in the Swiss canton of Thurgau on Sunday reported a "fire and chemical rescue operation in an apartment building" in Arbon which involved a vanadium leak. The police had been alerted shortly after 7:30 a. m. due to smoke in the basement of the building. The police stated its initial investigation found "Around 500 l of vanadium (electrical fluid) leaked out of the photovoltaic system in the basement. " The police refused ...

