This landmark achievement of an ambitious 3.5-year goal, growing from just 1.9 million subscribers, proves the scalable success of the Prime model, a unique differentiator in the market

Exponential subscriber growth fueled by expanded benefits and growing satisfaction, as confirmed by KPMG-verified Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Growth cycle and long-term value creation to continue as Prime is expected to add another million subscribers before March 2026

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'eDO' or 'the Company'), the world's leading travel subscription company, today celebrates a historic milestone with the achievement of its ambitious long-term target of quadrupling its subscriber base to 7.25 million members by March 2025. This growth goal, established in November 2021 with just 1.9 million subscribers amidst significant market uncertainty, demonstrates the compelling value and inherent strength of eDO's innovative subscription model, which is the world's first in travel, as well as its scalability and the Company's ability to deliver on a long-term vision.

The successful execution of this long-term guidance is particularly noteworthy considering the challenging global context since the target's inception, marked by the Omicron variant, geopolitical instability including war in Europe, and persistent high inflation, among others. While this environment prompted the majority of travel companies to revise their guidance downward or issue profit warnings, eDO maintained its long-term guidance and achieved this significant member milestone after an impressive fourfold increase in its subscriber base a testament to its robust business model, effective execution, and strategic foresight.

Prime's remarkable growth has established it among the fastest-growing subscription services, now holding the 7th largest subscriber base among Europe-based platforms. This achievement is especially notable as Prime is a more recent entrant to the market compared to the other platforms currently holding positions in the top 10

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "7.25 million isn't just a figure; it's yet more proof of our capacity to execute on a long-term vision and deliver on our promises. The continued growth of Prime, quadrupling our member base even in the face of global headwinds, is truly impressive and clearly demonstrates that our model is inherently adaptable and scalable. Underpinning this success is our technological prowess, our unique capabilities in AI that make Prime a true powerhouse. And that's why we stand Proud to be Prime: we have the foresight, the technology, the people and the model to grow and succeed. We have proven it consistently and will continue to showcase it as we scale our growth as the world's first and largest travel subscription platform".

This subscriber milestone is a key achievement within the Company's broader strategic targets for its fiscal year ended March 31st, 2025. These additional targets, such as reaching a Cash EBITDA of €180 million, are not the subject of this announcement and will be reported in the Company's standard financial disclosures at the usual time.

Expanded benefits drive stronger engagement and record customer satisfaction

The sustained growth of Prime is directly linked to its continuous evolution and expanded benefits, now encompassing a full suite of travel services well beyond its initial flight focus, including accommodation, packages and car rental. Newly introduced, highly valued features include the ability to cancel bookings for any reason across 700 airlines and the option to freeze prices, providing greater peace of mind and flexibility. The ability for members to share benefits with friends and family further amplifies the value of the subscription.

Customer satisfaction among Prime members has increased following the introduction of new benefits, a trend confirmed by the KPMG-verified Net Promoter Score (NPS)1. This industry-standard score, which measures customer advocacy and the likelihood of recommendation, has increased by 17 points over the past three years, reaching record highs.

As Prime continues to expand its benefits, subscriber engagement has grown in parallel. Another key indicator of this is the consistent decline in churn rates, which have dropped by -15%2 over the past 36 months among members beyond their initial year. This shows that the longer customers remain subscribed and the more they utilise Prime's benefits and travel the world, the more engaged they become. In the past year alone, Prime members collectively travelled 15 billion kilometers, the equivalent of completing 375,000 full trips around the Earth's circumference.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 7 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

1 Net Promoter Score (NPS) verified and validated by KPMG. Procedures and analysis performed by eDreams ODIGEO.

NPS is an industry-standard metric measuring customer advocacy and satisfaction. Within the NPS framework, where scores range from -100 to +100. Prime's NPS is 50 for flights (up 17 points in 3 years) and 57 for hotels. A score of 50-57 or above is generally considered a mark of excellence, highlighting strong customer advocacy.

2 Churn includes aggregate of voluntary and involuntary churn in the countries Prime is currently present at (2Q FY22 vs. 2Q FY25).

