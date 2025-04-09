H.I.G. Capital: H.I.G. Realty Expands Investment in Last-Mile Logistics Portfolio in France

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $68 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a strategically located logistics portfolio in France's two largest metropolitan areas, Paris and Lyon.

The two fully leased logistics assets are situated in prime locations and offer direct access to major highways and airports. Combined, the two assets are comprised of six properties and approximately 50,000 sqm of logistics space, with significant potential for capital improvements and market positioning to meet grade-A standards.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, stated: "We are excited to further strengthen H.I.G. Realty's logistics presence in France with the addition of these key assets in Paris and Lyon. This investment aligns with our strategy of acquiring well-located properties that support the long-term expansion of our urban logistics platform."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty, added: "Last-mile logistics remains one of the most resilient and attractive asset classes, particularly in supply-constrained markets such as Paris and Lyon. This acquisition reinforces our confidence in the sector's strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. We continue to seek additional opportunities to expand our logistics platform in France."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $68 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

