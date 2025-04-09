DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:38 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.8083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22266159 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 381573 EQS News ID: 2113812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

