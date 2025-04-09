DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:51 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3970.6453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6153566 CODE: PRAJ LN ISIN: LU2089238385 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ LN Sequence No.: 381785 EQS News ID: 2114238 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2114238&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)