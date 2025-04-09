Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 8 April 2025, the following transaction in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") securities took place:
- Vanessa Donegan acquired 3,216 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.1091 per share.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
