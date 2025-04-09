INFUSE Unveils INFUSE ONE: The Blueprint for Demand Performance

INFUSE empowers clients to achieve demand excellence through a first-in-market unlimited, all-in-one demand activation solution.

INFUSE, the global leader in B2B demand performance, announced the launch of INFUSE ONE, its premier demand generation program. Developed to align with evolving B2B buyer behavior, INFUSE ONE enables omnichannel demand strategies that deliver unmatched performance through unlimited engagement. INFUSE ONE combines proven strategies with elements that have never been offered in the Demand Generation industry to create a single, ONE solution that is aligned with today's market realities.

Crafted to evolve in step with client needs, INFUSE ONE spans all areas of demand, ensuring unlimited, scalable solutions rolled out over the course of ONE year, allowing go-to-market (GTM) teams to drive buyer engagement throughout the entire buying cycle. Powered by proprietary intelligence, INFUSE ONE executes strategic optimizations that drive business goals, secure competitive positioning, and futureproof performance.

"We're deeply committed to investing in innovative new solutions and technologies that empower clients to not only meet new buyer and market realities, but also exceed their goals to thrive and propel their growth," said Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE. "Marketers need a new playbook-a solution that is tailored to their unique needs and challenges, while closely aligning with the evolving buyers' needs. INFUSE ONE was developed with this vision in mind and represents a momentous step forward."

INFUSE ONE is the embodiment of INFUSE's demand expertise and market leadership, and is built on five pillars of demand success:

Demand Identity & Resolution

Demand Partnerships & Integrations

Demand Engagement & Activation

Demand Intelligence & Optimization

Demand Sales Enablement

The program's all-in-one, full-funnel capabilities equip GTM teams with the dynamic tools and resources to identify, engage, and nurture the right buying groups at the right accounts. Demand strategies are continuously activated and optimized to deliver on performance goals and align with the changing buyer behavior.

"B2B buyers are constantly evolving how they make purchase decisions, and as such, we must prioritize buyer enablement. Marketers need to meet their buying groups where they are to deliver compelling, omnichannel experiences that facilitate the buying process and empower buyers to advocate for their solutions. INFUSE ONE allows revenue teams to do just that by orchestrating journeys that drive brand-to-demand performance, ultimately delivering on outcomes." - Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE

Unlock Unlimited Growth with INFUSE ONE

To learn more about how INFUSE ONE equips revenue teams with the blueprint for demand success, visit INFUSE.ONE or contact us at info@infuse.com.

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To optimize your investment and deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in over 60 countries across all time zones. We proudly work with industry-leading brands such as VMware, ServiceNow, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and many others.

