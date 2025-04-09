Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Lawrence, CPA and MPAcc, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition to joining the Board, Mr. Lawrence has been appointed as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Lawrence brings a wealth of experience in corporate strategy, finance, accounting, risk management and corporate governance, having previously served as CEO of Newlab LLC, a global climate technology platform, and CFO of GNC Holdings LLC, the parent company of retailer GNC. Mr. Lawrence's expertise will be instrumental in supporting the Company's strategic direction and strengthening its oversight functions.

"We are delighted to welcome Cam to the Board," said Greg Watkin, Chairman, President and Founder of INEO. "He brings strong leadership and a deep understanding of financial governance which will serve the Company and its shareholders well."

INEO also announces that Dave Jaworski has resigned from the Board of Directors for professional reasons. The Board thanks Mr. Jaworski for his dedicated service and significant contributions throughout his tenure at INEO.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

