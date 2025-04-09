The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is running a tender for solar minigrids and communication infrastructure in rural areas of Fiji. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is April 9. The UNDP is inviting suppliers to submit expressions of interest for the installation of solar minigrids in Fiji. The tender details state that the chosen suppliers will handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the minigrids, along with the associated communication infrastructure. The minigrids will serve communities on Fijian ...

